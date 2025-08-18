All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Beanstalk update

The Beanstalk update has brought fresh life to Grow a Garden, introducing new Pets, Seeds, and Mutations that increase a crop's value. A total of five Mutations have arrived in an update that centers on growing a giant beanstalk. Given that some of them offer a massive 50x multiplier to a harvest, it is vital to know how to get the Mutations and benefit from their effects.

This guide explains how to obtain the new Grow a Garden Mutations, namely Bloom, Eclipsed, Fortune, Lightcycle, and Silver.

How to get all the new Mutations in Grow a Garden

All you need to know about the new Mutations (Image via Roblox)

Out of all the other Mutations, only Lightcycle is applied by a developer-triggered event that was first seen during the Admin Abuse that preceded the release of the Beanstalk update.

Lightcycle

The Lightcycle Mutation is applied during the Stoplight admin event. When the event is active, a massive owl starts a game of Red Light, Green Light across all servers. Players who participate in this minigame have some of their crops mutated to Lightcycle, regardless of whether they reach the finish line.

Silver

Silver Papaya (Image via Roblox)

Each crop has a 10% of receiving Silver if it does not have Golden or Rainbow Mutations in Grow a Garden. Additionally, players can get this Mutation from the Crystal Beams weather event and the Silver Fertilizer gear.

During Crystal Beams, several crystals spawn on the map. They must all be activated within a time limit, after which they emit a beam to a massive cube in the air. Subsequently, crops in your garden get random Mutations, which could include Silver.

The Silver Fertilizer is a direct method for applying the Silver Mutation. This gear, purchasable from the Goliath's Goods shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles, mutates a crop with Silver.

Eclipsed

The Eclipsed Mutation is obtainable during the Solar Eclipse weather event. When the event begins, the map becomes dark while an eclipse is visible in the sky. Random crops in your garden get Eclipsed, a Mutation that can be spread by Pets like the T-Rex and the Spinosaurus.

Bloom

The Spriggan Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Bloom Mutation can be acquired from the Spriggan Pet and the Bloom Mutation Spray. Spriggan, which applies the Bloom Mutation every 10 to 25 minutes, can be obtained from the Goliath's Goods shop for 150,000,000 Sheckles.

Meanwhile, the Bloom Mutation Spray is a contribution reward for growing the beanstalk in Grow a Garden.

Fortune

The Golden Goose and the Golden Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Fortune Mutation is only applied by the Golden Goose Pet in Grow a Garden. With its passive, the goose lays a Golden Egg that has the Fortune Mutation. The T-Rex, Spinosaurus, and Fennec Fox can spread this Mutation to other crops by utilizing their abilities. Moreover, whenever the Golden Egg is sold, one of your crops has a chance of mutating to Fortune.

Effects of the new Grow a Garden Mutations

A Moon Mango with Lightcycle Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Here are the multipliers and effects provided by the new Mutations:

Lightcycle: The affected crop cycles through colors, similar to the Disco Mutation. It also gets a 50x increase in its sale value.

The affected crop cycles through colors, similar to the Disco Mutation. It also gets a 50x increase in its sale value. Silver : The affected crop gets a silver color and a 5x increase in its sale value.

: The affected crop gets a silver color and a 5x increase in its sale value. Eclipsed : The affected crop gets a radiant shine and a 25x increase in its sale value.

: The affected crop gets a radiant shine and a 25x increase in its sale value. Bloom : The affected crop gets a vibrant green color and an 8x increase in its sale value.

: The affected crop gets a vibrant green color and an 8x increase in its sale value. Fortune: The affected crop gets a golden color and a 50x increase in its sale value.

Check our Grow a Garden Beanstalk update patch notes to learn about fresh content in the game, including Pets, Seeds, and events.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Where is the Goliath's Goods shop?

The Goliath's Goods shop is situated on a cloud. You can reach it by growing the beanstalk in the middle of the map.

Does the Spriggan Pet always apply the Bloom Mutation?

No, the Spriggan could fail when trying to apply Bloom to crops.

What is the Golden Egg?

The Golden Egg, laid by the Golden Goose, is a plant. It starts with the Fortune Mutation, which can be spread to other plants in your garden. It can get other Mutations, is harvestable, and can be sold for Sheckles.

