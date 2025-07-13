What does Spinosaurus do in Grow a Garden?

Spinosaurus is the latest Dinosaur Pet added in the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update. It is a Divine rarity critter that you can hatch from a Primal Egg. You can obtain this Egg by crafting, exchanging Pets at the DNA Machine, or buying its premium version from the Limited Time Shop. The critter can transfer multiple mutations from one plant to another, which significantly increases its value.

Given its rarity, you might have to hatch multiple Primal Eggs to get Spinosaurus. With that said, here's a complete breakdown of the Pet and how to get it.

Breakdown of Spinosaurus' ability in Grow a Garden

Spinosaurus (Image via Roblox)

Spinosaurus' ability is called Food Chain in Grow a Garden. It causes the Pet to consume a random mutation from three fruits in your plot. Then, it transfers all mutations to one random fruit. The critter’s ability triggers every 20 minutes after you place it in your garden.

For instance, let’s say it devoured Rainbow, Gold, and Windstruck mutations from three different plants in Grow a Garden. The Pet will transfer all of them to one random fruit. You can increase this chance by walking multiple Spinosaurus in your garden.

How to get Spinosaurus in Grow a Garden

Spinosaurus's ability (Image via Roblox)

You can get Spinosaurus by hatching a Primal Egg in Grow a Garden. There’s a 0.5% chance that you will obtain this Pet after hatching. So, be ready to get multiple Primal Eggs if you want this critter.

Luckily, multiple ways exist that grant Primal Egg: Crafting, trading Pets, and buying from the Shop. Here is a step-by-step guide for all of them:

Crafting

Go to the crafting table near the Blaire NPC .

. Press the “E” key on your keyboard to open the Select Recipe menu.

key on your keyboard to open the menu. Scroll to find the Primal Egg .

. Hit the green Craft button . The crafting process needs 30 minutes to complete.

. The crafting process to complete. After that, go to the table and claim your Egg.

Note that you must upgrade the DNA Machine to unlock the ability to craft Eggs. You can do so after upgrading the machine four times. Upgrading requires giving Prehistoric plants to Barry, a Raptor NPC who you can find near the DNA Machine.

Trading Pets

You can get Primal Eggs by trading your non-Dino Pets with the Graham NPC. However, you must upgrade the machine three times to unlock Primal Eggs in the reward pool. Then, follow the steps below:

Talk to Graham by pressing “E” on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Equip any non-Dino Pet and give it to him.

Wait for the DNA Machine to complete the exchange process and claim the Egg.

Note that the results are based on probability, so there is a small chance you will get a Primal Egg in your first try.

Buy from the Shop

Open the Limited-Time Shop by pressing its button on the screen’s left side.

by pressing its button on the screen’s left side. You can see the new Premium Primal Egg for sale below the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack . One costs 149, two cost 429, and purchasing 10 requires spending 1,269 Robux .

for sale below the . . Press the green price button below the pack you want to buy.

After obtaining an egg, you can plant it in your garden to get Spinosaurus. The Primal Egg takes four hours and 10 minutes to hatch, whereas the Premium Primal Egg takes only 30 seconds.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Spinosaurus in Grow a Garden?

Spinosaurus belongs to the Divine rarity.

What is the hatch chance of Spinosaurus?

The hatch chance of Spinosaurus from a Primal Egg is 0.5%.

How to get Primal Eggs in Grow a Garden?

You can get Primal Eggs by crafting and trading non-Dino Pets. Additionally, you can purchase its Premium variant at the Limited-Time Shop by spending Robux.

