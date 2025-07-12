Grow a Garden Primal Egg: How to get it and all Pets

Grow a Garden has added the Primal Egg with its Prehistoric expansion. This is a unique zygote that has a bony look, matching the event theme. Furthermore, this fresh addition introduces brand new animals, six of them in total. Whether you want to take advantage of their mutations or have them lying around, understanding each pet is important.
This article lists all the Pets that hatch from the Primal Egg and how to acquire one. Note that while the zygote can be acquired without spending real money, doing so will bypass the long process. You can spend a minimum of 149 Robux to buy one Primal Egg.
All Primal Egg Pets in Grow a Garden
There are a total of six Primal Pets in Grow a Garden. Currently, you can only acquire them from the Primal Egg. Here are all of them:
How to get a Primal Egg in Grow a Garden
There are three ways to acquire a Primal Egg in the game:
Crafting
You can craft a Primal Egg. However, it will require many resources. Here's how to create one:
- Head to the central area and find the Crafting Table near the Prehistoric Quest NPC.
- Press "E" to open up the Recipe tab.
- Scroll down until you find Primal Egg.
- You can either craft the Egg by spending resources and time, or simply buy it for 149 Robux. You'll need 1x Dinosaur Egg, 1x Bone Blossom, and 5.5 million Sheckles to craft one Primal Egg.
- Submit the ingredients and wait for 30 minutes.
- Once the Egg is ready, claim it.
Trade Pets in the DNA Machine
Trading Pets with Graham can provide many items, including a Primal Egg. Hence, take note that this isn't a guaranteed way to acquire the titular zygote. This process is only recommended if you have too many pets to spare. Note that you must upgrade the DNA machine to unlock the Primal Egg in the result pool. Here's the process of Trading Pets:
- You can find Graham in the central area, inside the Dinosaur Eggs stall.
- Press "E" to interact with him.
- Next, hold the Pet that you wish to trade and click on the "Take this Pet" option.
- The NPC will take the pet and put it in the DNA machine beside him. This will start a timer.
- Once the clock hits 0, claim the reward, possibly a Primal Egg, from the DNA Machine.
Buy from the Limited Time Shop (requires real-life money)
The final way to acquire the Primal Egg in Grow a Garden is by buying it via the in-game store. Here is the process:
- Click on the "Shop" icon on the left side of the screen.
- This will open up the Limited Time Shop tab.
- You can buy the Premium Primal Egg in it. This unique variant will have a wait time of only 30 seconds. Furthermore, it will hold higher chances of acquiring rarer Pets, and a possibility of obtaining another free Primal Egg.
Here are all the buying prices for Premium Primal Egg in the store:
- 149 Robux for one Egg
- 429 Robux for three Eggs
- 1,269 Robux (discounted price) for 10 Eggs
FAQs about Primal Egg
Can you buy Primal Egg from the NPC shop?
No, Primal Egg is not purchasable from the regular NPC Egg shop.
How many Robux does one Primal Egg cost?
One Primal Egg costs 149 Robux on the Limited Time Shop.
What is the drop chance of Spinosaurus in Primal Egg?
The drop chance of Spinosaurus, a Divine Pet, is 0.5%.
