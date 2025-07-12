Grow a Garden Grand Volcania guide

Grand Volcania debuted in Grow a Garden via the Pets Mutations update. The plant has a 0.25% of being huge, and its fruit has a base weight of around seven kilograms. You can harvest its fruit multiple times, earning a massive profit from only one seed. Like Amber Spine, you don’t have to buy its seed; instead, craft it using other items and Sheckles.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Volcania, including its rarity, selling price, seed price, and how to get it.

Rarity and selling price of Grand Volcania in Grow a Garden

Grand Volcania plant's produce (Image via Roblox)

Grand Volcania is a Divine rarity plant in Grow a Garden. Its base selling price is 70,555 Sheckles without any mutations. Since you can harvest it multiple times, investing in one seed can earn you a massive amount of Sheckles.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Grow a Garden Amber Spine guide

How to get the seed and its price

You can craft Grand Volcanio seed at the Cosmetics/Crafting stall (Image via Roblox)

You can get Grand Volcania’s seed by crafting at the crafting table in the Cosmetics/Crafting stall. Crafting requires spending some Sheckles and using other items.

Ad

Here are the materials required to craft one seed:

900,000 Sheckles

1 ✕ Ancient Seed Pack

1 ✕ Dinosaur Egg

2 ✕ Ember Lily fruits

You can get the Ancient Seed Pack by crafting at the crafting bench near the Blaire NPC and Ember Lily from the Seed Shop. On the other hand, you can complete Dino Quests or exchange a non-dino pet to obtain Dinosaur Eggs.

Follow the steps below to craft a Grand Volcania seed:

Step 1: Go to the Isaac NPC’s Cosmetics/Crafting stall .

Go to the . Step 2: Press the “E” key on your keyboard after going in front of the plant crafting table. You will see the Select Recipe menu .

Press the key on your keyboard after going in front of the plant crafting table. You will see the . Step 3: Scroll to find the Grand Volcania seed and select it.

Scroll to find the and select it. Step 4: Press the green Craft button .

Press the green . Step 5: Submit the required items.

Ad

You will get a seed after forty-five minutes. Alternatively, you can skip the crafting process and buy one seed for 819 Robux.

Additionally, you can use Grow a Garden Pets, such as Raccoon and Red Fox, to get Grand Volcania. Raccoon has the ability to duplicate a crop from another player’s garden and give it to you. Similarly, Red Fox can duplicate a seed from another player’s plot.

You can use multiple Red Foxes to get Grand Volcania seed or Raccoons to get their fruit. However, at least one player on your server must have Grand Volcania planted in their garden to use this strategy.

Ad

FAQs

What rarity is Grand Volcania in Grow a Garden?

Grand Volcania belongs to the Divine rarity.

What is the base weight of Grand Volcania?

The base weight of Grand Volcania is seven kilograms.

How much does a Grand Volcania seed cost?

A Grand Volcania costs 819 Robux at the Cosmetics/Crafting stall. You can’t buy its seed from the Seed Shop, but you may craft it at Isaac's crafting table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025