Grow a Garden Amber Spine guide

Amber Spine is a new plant that debuted via the Pet Mutations update in Roblox Grow a Garden. Its fruit weighs around six kilograms and has a 0.4% chance of being huge. You don’t have to buy its seed; instead, you can use an in-game mechanic to obtain it. The base selling price of its yield is decent, thanks to its high rarity, and planting it in your garden is worth it, since it is a multi-harvest plant.

Here’s a complete breakdown of Amber Spine, including its base selling value, rarity, seed price, and how to get it.

Rarity and base selling price of Amber Spine in Grow a Garden

Amber Spine fruit (Image via Roblox)

Amber Spine is of Mythical rarity in Grow a Garden. The base selling price of its fruit without any mutations is 55,000 Sheckles. Thanks to its multi-harvest nature, you can harvest its fruit multiple times and earn a lot of Sheckles by investing in just one seed.

How to get the seed and its price

Select the Amber Spine in Select Recipe and click the Craft button to obtain it (Image via Roblox)

You don’t have to buy Amber Spine’s seed at the Seed Shop; instead, you can craft it at the Isaac NPC’s Cosmetics/Crafting stall in Grow a Garden.

Here are the materials required to craft one seed:

650,000 Sheckles

1 ✕ Horsetail fruit

1 ✕ Cactus Seed

1 ✕ Pumpkin fruit

You can obtain Cactus and Pumpkin seeds by purchasing from the Seed Shop. On the other hand, crafting at the Cosmetics/Crafting stall is the only way of obtaining the Horsetail seed.

Here is a step-by-step guide to craft the seed:

Step 1: Visit the Cosmetics/Crafting Stall .

Visit the . Step 2: Walk up to the plant crafting bench and hit the E key on your keyboard to open the Select Recipe menu.

Walk up to the plant crafting bench and hit the key on your keyboard to open the menu. Step 3: Scroll to find the Amber Spine seed and click on it.

Scroll to find the and click on it. Step 4: Click the Craft button and submit the required items one after another.

You will get one Amber Spine seed after waiting thirty minutes. If you want, you can buy its seed from the Select Recipe menu for 625 Robux.

Using Raccoon or Red Fox Pets in Grow a Garden is another way of obtaining it. Raccoon duplicates a random fruit from another player’s garden, whereas Red Fox duplicates the seed and hands it to you. Note that using Pets proves useful only if one of the players on your server has Amber Spine planted.

FAQs

What is the rarity of Amber Spine?

Amber Spine belongs to the Mythical rarity.

How to get Amber Spine’s seed?

You can get Amber Spine’s seed by crafting it at the Cosmetics/Crafting stall.

What is the base weight of Amber Spine’s fruit?

The base weight of Amber Spine’s fruit is six kilograms.

