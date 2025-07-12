Grow a Garden Giant Pinecone guide

Giant Pinecone is the latest Grow a Garden plant added via the Pet Mutations update. It is of high rarity, and you must spend plenty of Sheckles to buy its seed. However, its yield will also sell for a higher value, making you richer. Additionally, it is a multi-harvest plant, granting multiple fruits per yield. So, it’s worth investing in and having in your garden.

This guide explains everything about the Giant Pinecone, including how to get it and its seed price.

Rarity and harvest value of the Giant Pinecone in Grow a Garden

Giant Pinecone fruit (Image via Roblox)

Giant Pinecone belongs to the Prismatic, the highest rarity in Grow a Garden. It is a multi-harvest type plant, granting up to five fruits per harvest. The base selling price of one fruit without mutations is 65,000 Sheckles. So, you can expect to get around 325,000 Sheckles per harvest from this plant.

Seed price and how to get

Giant Pinecone at the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can get Giant Pinecone’s seed by purchasing it from the Sam NPC at the Seed Shop. One seed costs 55,000,000 Sheckles or 929 Robux. There is around a 0.03% chance that this seed will be available in stock after the shop resets.

You can also use Pets to get the Giant Pinecone’s seed or fruit in Grow a Garden. These three critters can help you get it:

Raccoon: This Pet goes to another player’s garden and duplicates a random fruit. You can use multiple Raccoons to obtain the fruit. Note that another player on your server must have a Giant Pinecone planted.

This Pet goes to another player’s garden and duplicates a random fruit. You can use multiple Raccoons to obtain the fruit. Note that another player on your server must have a Giant Pinecone planted. Red Fox: This Pet can duplicate a seed from another player’s garden every eight minutes. You can use multiple Red Foxes to increase your chances of obtaining their seed. Note that another player on your server must have the plant in their garden.

This Pet can duplicate a seed from another player’s garden every eight minutes. You can use multiple Red Foxes to increase your chances of obtaining their seed. Note that another player on your server must have the plant in their garden. Golden Lab: This Pet has a 10% chance to dig up a random seed listed in the Seed shop every 60 seconds. Given the plant’s rarity, you can use multiple Golden Labs to increase its chances of digging the seed.

FAQs

What rarity does the Giant Pinecone belong to?

Giant Pinecone belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

How much does a Giant Pinecone seed cost?

You can buy one Giant Pinecone seed by spending 55,000,000 Sheckles or 929 Robux.

Is Giant Pinecone a multi-harvest plant?

Yes, Giant Pinecone is a multi-harvest plant. It grants up to five fruits per harvest.

