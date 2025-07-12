  • home icon
Grow a Garden Pets Mutations update patch notes

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 12, 2025 15:28 GMT
Pet Mutations
All details about the new Pet Mutations update in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden dropped a new Pet Mutations update on July 12, 2025. It expands upon the Prehistoric update dropped last weekend on July 5. The latest patch introduced a new mechanic that allows upgrading Pets to buff their stats, get their new variants, and more. Robloxians can also sow new plants in their garden, obtain new Dinosaur Pets, and enjoy new admin weathers, among other features.

Check out this patch notes guide to know every detail about the latest update of this Roblox experience.

All details about the new Pet Mutations update in Grow a Garden

New Pet Mutations machine (Image via Roblox)
New Pet Mutations machine (Image via Roblox)

Here are the details of all new content and changes in the Grow a Garden Pet Mutations update:

Pet Mutations

  • Submit pets that are level 50 or higher to the Pet Mutation machine and obtain 1 of 12 different epic mutations for your pets. Upgrade your pets to have new variants and buffed stats + some mutations even come with their own unique abilities.
  • 12 possible different mutations.
  • New gear to help your pets progress.

Prehistoric Event Expansion

  • You can now upgrade the Dino Machine 5 times by trading in prehistoric fruit. Each time, unlocking better perks and rewards.
  • Added bonus quests + rewards to the prehistoric quests.
  • More crafting recipes.
New Plants

  • Giant Pinecone
  • Grand Volcania
  • Amber Spine
  • Lingonberry
  • Horsetail

New Pets

  • Spinosaurus
  • Four more Dinosaur Pets

New items

  • Primal Egg: 6 possible Dinosaur pets inside!
  • Archaeologist Crate: 6 possible dinosaur cosmetics inside!
  • Level Up Lollipop: ages your pet!
  • Small Toy: Give your pet a small boost to their passive ability.
  • Medium Toy: Give your pet a medium boost to their passive ability.
  • Small Trea: Give your pet a small boost to their XP over time.
  • Medium Treat: Give your pet a medium boost to their XP over time.
New events

  • Various new admin weathers!
  • Various new mutation combos!

New Cosmetics

  • Six new Cosmetics.

Fixes, changes, & QOL

  • Buffed Bone Blossom.
  • Added various new sfx.
  • Fixed some issues with corn.
  • New Squirrel passive.
  • Various performance optimisations.

FAQs

How many Pet Mutations can you get in Grow a Garden?

You can get 12 Pet Mutations with unique effects.

How many new Dinosaur Pets are added in the Pets Mutations update?

The developers added five new Dinosaur Pets in the Pets Mutations update.

What are the new Plants added in the Pet Mutations update?

The new Plants added in the Pet Mutations update are Giant Pinecone, Grand Volcania, Amber Spine, Lingonberry, and Horsetail.

