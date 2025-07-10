  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All Pets that give Mutation in Grow a Garden

All Pets that give Mutation in Grow a Garden

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 10, 2025 15:17 GMT
Pets that give mutation
There are 19 Pets that give Mutations in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Pets in Grow a Garden help players in multiple ways. They've become a core feature since since they were added in the Animal update. They hold the power to increase fruit size, give XP to other critters, duplicate crops, dig up seeds, Gears, or Sheckles, and more. You can also get precious Mutations, like Rainbow, Pollinated, and more for your crops from them.

Ad

If you’re looking for a dedicated list of Pets, then this guide lists all currently available. It also provides information on how to acquire and their abilities.

5 best Pets that have the best Mutations in Grow a Garden

Here are some of the best Pets that give the best Mutations:

1) Disco Bee

Disco Bee (Image via Roblox)
Disco Bee (Image via Roblox)

Disco Bee applies the Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden. Currently, this critter is the only non-admin method to provide this Mutation, which grants a 125x multiplier. It has around a 12% chance of applying the Disco Mutation to nearby crops every 19 minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This Pet hatches from an Anti-Bee egg with a 0.25% chance. You can craft an Anti Bee egg at the Cosmetic/Crafting stall by submitting one Bee egg and 25 Honey. It takes two hours to craft one egg.

2) Butterfly

Butterfly (Image via Roblox)
Butterfly (Image via Roblox)

If you want the Rainbow Mutation in Grow a Garden, using Butterfly Pet is the way to go. It removes all Mutations from a random fruit with over five Mutations and applies the Rainbow, giving a 50x multiplier. You can hatch a Butterfly from an Anti-Bee egg with a 1% chance.

Ad

Go to the Cosmetic/Crafting stall and submit one Bee egg and 25 Honey to craft one Anti Bee egg. You will get an egg after waiting for two hours.

3) Dragonfly

Dragonfly (Image via Roblox)
Dragonfly (Image via Roblox)

Dragonfly applies Gold Mutation to one random fruit every five minutes in Grow a Garden. Gold grants a 20x multiplier to a fruit’s selling value. It has a 1% chance to hatch from a Bug egg. You can purchase the Bug egg from the Pet Egg stall for 50,000,000 Sheckles. There is a 3% chance that the egg will be in stock at the shop.

Ad

4) Chicken Zombie

Chicken Zombie (Image via Roblox)
Chicken Zombie (Image via Roblox)

Chicken Zombie applies the Zombified Mutation to fruits, increasing their selling price by 25 times. It has a 20% chance to provide the Mutation to nearby fruits every 25 minutes. Additionally, the critter can also increase the egg hatch speed by around 10%.

Ad

Currently, there’s no way to get a Chicken Zombie. The developers gifted it to players before the Blood Moon update.

5) Polar Bear

Polar Bear (Image via Roblox)
Polar Bear (Image via Roblox)

The Polar Bear Pet can apply either Frozen or Chilled Mutation to fruits. It has a 10% chance to provide one of the Mutations every 90 seconds. The Frozen Mutation grants a 10x multiplier, whereas Chilled grants a 2x multiplier.

Ad

You can hatch this critter by hatching the Legendary egg with a 2.13% chance. There is a 12% chance that this egg will appear in the Pet Eggs stall’s stock and costs 3,000,000 Sheckles.

List of all Pets with Mutations in Grow a Garden

Currently, 19 Pets provide Mutations in Grow a Garden — one from Uncommon, three from Rare, six from Legendary, six from Mythical, and three from Divine rarity. Note that this number doesn’t include Pets like Pig, Toucan, and Praying Mantis, which only increase the chances of getting Mutations.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, the table below lists all Grow a Garden Pets that give Mutation:

Pet Name

Price Multiplier

Rarity

Mutations

Bee

3✕

Uncommon

Pollinated

Honey Bee

3✕

Rare

Pollinated

Wasp

3✕

Rare

Pollinated

Sea Turtle

2✕

Rare

Wet

Polar Bear

10✕ (Frozen) and 2✕ (Chilled)

Legendary

Frozen or Chilled

Raptor

10✕

Legendary

Amber

Pterodactyl

2✕ (Windstruck) and 5✕ (Twisted)

Legendary

Windstruck and Twisted

Petal Bee

3✕

Legendary

Pollinated

Tarantula Hawk

3✕

Legendary

Pollinated

Scarlet Macaw

4✕

Legendary

Verdant

Butterfly

50✕

Mythical

Rainbow

Cooked Owl

4✕ (Burnt) and 10✕ (Cooked)

Mythical

Burnt or Cooked

Bear Bee

5✕

Mythical

HoneyGlazed

Hyacinth

5✕

Mythical

Cloudtouched

Chicken Zombie

25✕

Mythical

Zombified

Pack Bee

3✕

Mythical

Pollinated

Disco Bee

125✕

Divine

Disco

Dragonfly

20✕

Divine

Gold

Queen Bee

3✕

Divine

Pollinated

Ad

Check out our list of all Pets that give XP in Grow a Garden here.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

1) How many Pets apply Mutations in Grow a Garden?

A) 19 Pets give Mutations in Grow a Garden.

2) Which Pet gives the best Mutation?

A) Disco Bee gives the best Mutation, Disco. It grants 125X multiplier to a fruit's selling price.

3) How many Divine rarity Pets give Mutation?

A) Three Divine rarity grant Mutations.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications