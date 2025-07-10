All Pets that give Mutation in Grow a Garden

Pets in Grow a Garden help players in multiple ways. They've become a core feature since since they were added in the Animal update. They hold the power to increase fruit size, give XP to other critters, duplicate crops, dig up seeds, Gears, or Sheckles, and more. You can also get precious Mutations, like Rainbow, Pollinated, and more for your crops from them.

If you’re looking for a dedicated list of Pets, then this guide lists all currently available. It also provides information on how to acquire and their abilities.

5 best Pets that have the best Mutations in Grow a Garden

Here are some of the best Pets that give the best Mutations:

1) Disco Bee

Disco Bee (Image via Roblox)

Disco Bee applies the Disco Mutation in Grow a Garden. Currently, this critter is the only non-admin method to provide this Mutation, which grants a 125x multiplier. It has around a 12% chance of applying the Disco Mutation to nearby crops every 19 minutes.

This Pet hatches from an Anti-Bee egg with a 0.25% chance. You can craft an Anti Bee egg at the Cosmetic/Crafting stall by submitting one Bee egg and 25 Honey. It takes two hours to craft one egg.

2) Butterfly

Butterfly (Image via Roblox)

If you want the Rainbow Mutation in Grow a Garden, using Butterfly Pet is the way to go. It removes all Mutations from a random fruit with over five Mutations and applies the Rainbow, giving a 50x multiplier. You can hatch a Butterfly from an Anti-Bee egg with a 1% chance.

Go to the Cosmetic/Crafting stall and submit one Bee egg and 25 Honey to craft one Anti Bee egg. You will get an egg after waiting for two hours.

3) Dragonfly

Dragonfly (Image via Roblox)

Dragonfly applies Gold Mutation to one random fruit every five minutes in Grow a Garden. Gold grants a 20x multiplier to a fruit’s selling value. It has a 1% chance to hatch from a Bug egg. You can purchase the Bug egg from the Pet Egg stall for 50,000,000 Sheckles. There is a 3% chance that the egg will be in stock at the shop.

4) Chicken Zombie

Chicken Zombie (Image via Roblox)

Chicken Zombie applies the Zombified Mutation to fruits, increasing their selling price by 25 times. It has a 20% chance to provide the Mutation to nearby fruits every 25 minutes. Additionally, the critter can also increase the egg hatch speed by around 10%.

Currently, there’s no way to get a Chicken Zombie. The developers gifted it to players before the Blood Moon update.

5) Polar Bear

Polar Bear (Image via Roblox)

The Polar Bear Pet can apply either Frozen or Chilled Mutation to fruits. It has a 10% chance to provide one of the Mutations every 90 seconds. The Frozen Mutation grants a 10x multiplier, whereas Chilled grants a 2x multiplier.

You can hatch this critter by hatching the Legendary egg with a 2.13% chance. There is a 12% chance that this egg will appear in the Pet Eggs stall’s stock and costs 3,000,000 Sheckles.

List of all Pets with Mutations in Grow a Garden

Currently, 19 Pets provide Mutations in Grow a Garden — one from Uncommon, three from Rare, six from Legendary, six from Mythical, and three from Divine rarity. Note that this number doesn’t include Pets like Pig, Toucan, and Praying Mantis, which only increase the chances of getting Mutations.

Keeping that in mind, the table below lists all Grow a Garden Pets that give Mutation:

Pet Name Price Multiplier Rarity Mutations Bee 3✕ Uncommon Pollinated Honey Bee 3✕ Rare Pollinated Wasp 3✕ Rare Pollinated Sea Turtle 2✕ Rare Wet Polar Bear 10✕ (Frozen) and 2✕ (Chilled) Legendary Frozen or Chilled Raptor 10✕ Legendary Amber Pterodactyl 2✕ (Windstruck) and 5✕ (Twisted) Legendary Windstruck and Twisted Petal Bee 3✕ Legendary Pollinated Tarantula Hawk 3✕ Legendary Pollinated Scarlet Macaw 4✕ Legendary Verdant Butterfly 50✕ Mythical Rainbow Cooked Owl 4✕ (Burnt) and 10✕ (Cooked) Mythical Burnt or Cooked Bear Bee 5✕ Mythical HoneyGlazed Hyacinth 5✕ Mythical Cloudtouched Chicken Zombie 25✕ Mythical Zombified Pack Bee 3✕ Mythical Pollinated Disco Bee 125✕ Divine Disco Dragonfly 20✕ Divine Gold Queen Bee 3✕ Divine Pollinated

Check out our list of all Pets that give XP in Grow a Garden here.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

1) How many Pets apply Mutations in Grow a Garden?

A) 19 Pets give Mutations in Grow a Garden.

2) Which Pet gives the best Mutation?

A) Disco Bee gives the best Mutation, Disco. It grants 125X multiplier to a fruit's selling price.

3) How many Divine rarity Pets give Mutation?

A) Three Divine rarity grant Mutations.

