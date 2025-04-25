Grow a Garden Mutations guide

Aside from the regular versions of the crops, you can harvest some mutated ones in Grow a Garden. Mutated crops look different from the basic version of crops, making them stand out on the farm. On top of it, you can sell them for a relatively higher price at the merchants. Currently, six mutations in this game can modify your crop in unique ways.

Ad

This guide outlines all the mutations in Grow a Garden and their effects on your crop. Read on to learn how they can benefit you as a gardener.

All Mutations in Grow a Garden (Explained)

There are six mutations in this Roblox title, of which one is event-exclusive. For your reference, we have mentioned all of them in the list below.

1) Gold Mutation

A Golden Tomato (Image via Roblox)

The Gold Mutation causes a crop to appear in a golden color, increasing its selling value 20 times. The chances of obtaining a Gold Mutation are only 1% (1 out of 100 crops).

Ad

Trending

2) Wet Mutation

The Wet Mutation is caused by the rain, which happens occasionally on the server. Whenever it rains, there is a 50% chance your crop will get this mutation. A plant or fruit with the Wet Mutation can be sold for twice its actual worth.

3) Shocked Mutation

The Shocked Mutation is a result of crops grown during the Thunderstorms. It is a rare weather event with a very low chance of happening on the map. If your crop is hit by lightning during Thunderstorms, it will be mutated with the Shocked Mutation. A crop with this mutation is sold for 50 times more than its original value.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden Candy Blossom guide

4) Rainbow Mutation

The Rainbow Mutation is the toughest to get, as it has only a 0.1% (1 out of 1000 crops) chance of occurring. Whenever you get a crop with this mutation, you can sell it for an astonishing 50 times more than its actual price.

5) Big (Overgrown) Mutation

The Big or Overgrown Mutation can be acquired artificially by using Gears like Basic, Godly, and Master Sprinklers. You can purchase them from the Gear Shop, which is located in front of the Seed Shop on the other side of the map. A crop with this mutation is sold for its original value; there are no value multipliers. However, you can still keep an Overgrown crop as a decorative in your garden.

Ad

6) Choc Mutation (event-exclusive)

A Choc Corn (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

You can acquire the Choc Mutation by using a Chocolate Sprinkler in your garden. This Gear is available for purchase at the Easter Shop for 500,000 in-game cash. A crop with the Choc Mutation can be sold for twice its actual selling price.

Ad

The Easter Shop may disappear once the Easter event ends, so be quick if you want to get this mutation.

Also check: How to get Secret Seeds in Grow a Garden

FAQs

What is the best mutation in Grow a Garden?

Currently, the Shocked and Rainbow are two of the best Mutations as they increase your crop's worth by 50 times.

How do I get the Shocked Mutation in Grow a Garden?

Ad

You will get the Shocked Mutation if your crop is hit by lightning during Thunderstorms.

How do I get the Chocolate Sprinkler in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Chocolate Sprinkler for 500,000 cash from the Easter Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024