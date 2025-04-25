Grow a Garden Mutations guide

Aside from the regular versions of the crops, you can harvest some mutated ones in Grow a Garden. Mutated crops look different from the basic version of crops, making them stand out on the farm. On top of it, you can sell them for a relatively higher price at the merchants. Currently, six mutations in this game can modify your crop in unique ways.
This guide outlines all the mutations in Grow a Garden and their effects on your crop. Read on to learn how they can benefit you as a gardener.
All Mutations in Grow a Garden (Explained)
There are six mutations in this Roblox title, of which one is event-exclusive. For your reference, we have mentioned all of them in the list below.
1) Gold Mutation
The Gold Mutation causes a crop to appear in a golden color, increasing its selling value 20 times. The chances of obtaining a Gold Mutation are only 1% (1 out of 100 crops).
2) Wet Mutation
The Wet Mutation is caused by the rain, which happens occasionally on the server. Whenever it rains, there is a 50% chance your crop will get this mutation. A plant or fruit with the Wet Mutation can be sold for twice its actual worth.
3) Shocked Mutation
The Shocked Mutation is a result of crops grown during the Thunderstorms. It is a rare weather event with a very low chance of happening on the map. If your crop is hit by lightning during Thunderstorms, it will be mutated with the Shocked Mutation. A crop with this mutation is sold for 50 times more than its original value.
Also check: Grow a Garden Candy Blossom guide
4) Rainbow Mutation
The Rainbow Mutation is the toughest to get, as it has only a 0.1% (1 out of 1000 crops) chance of occurring. Whenever you get a crop with this mutation, you can sell it for an astonishing 50 times more than its actual price.
5) Big (Overgrown) Mutation
The Big or Overgrown Mutation can be acquired artificially by using Gears like Basic, Godly, and Master Sprinklers. You can purchase them from the Gear Shop, which is located in front of the Seed Shop on the other side of the map. A crop with this mutation is sold for its original value; there are no value multipliers. However, you can still keep an Overgrown crop as a decorative in your garden.
6) Choc Mutation (event-exclusive)
You can acquire the Choc Mutation by using a Chocolate Sprinkler in your garden. This Gear is available for purchase at the Easter Shop for 500,000 in-game cash. A crop with the Choc Mutation can be sold for twice its actual selling price.
The Easter Shop may disappear once the Easter event ends, so be quick if you want to get this mutation.
Also check: How to get Secret Seeds in Grow a Garden
FAQs
What is the best mutation in Grow a Garden?
Currently, the Shocked and Rainbow are two of the best Mutations as they increase your crop's worth by 50 times.
How do I get the Shocked Mutation in Grow a Garden?
You will get the Shocked Mutation if your crop is hit by lightning during Thunderstorms.
How do I get the Chocolate Sprinkler in Grow a Garden?
You can get a Chocolate Sprinkler for 500,000 cash from the Easter Shop.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024