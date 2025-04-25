How to get Secret Seeds in Grow a Garden

While playing Grow a Garden, you can plant various exotic seeds and enhance the beauty of your farm. Most seeds are easily available via the Seed Shop, but some are trickier to find. We are talking about the Secret Seeds that do not appear in this game until you get your hands on them. Not only do Secret Seeds yield beautiful crops, but they also allow you to make a fortune from them.
This guide explains everything about the Secret Seeds in Grow a Garden, including how to get them and what crops they produce.
How to get all Secret Seeds in Grow a Garden
Currently, only three fruits have Secret Seeds in this Roblox title: Peach, Pineapple, and Raspberry. These seeds can not be found in the Seed Shop, as their obtainment method is different. These fruits take a little while to grow, but once they mature, you can harvest and sell them for several thousand in-game cash.
To acquire all the Secret Seeds, follow the steps mentioned below.
Purchase Super Seeds Pack
Super Seeds Pack can be bought using Robux from the limited-time shop. Remember, the item here on sale refreshes often, so there are chances the Super Seeds Pack isn't available for you. If so, you can purchase them for Secret Seeds like Peach, Pineapple, or Raspberry.
Claim Forever Pack
Forever Pack is a mechanic in the limited-time shop from which you get a free reward daily. If it's a lucky day, you can get a Secret Seed from the Forever Pack. While the chances of this happening are really low, it won't harm to claim them. Besides, it's free, and you can get other rewards like the in-game currency as well.
Complete daily quests
There's a Quest Giver NPC next to the Gear Shop — you can track your daily quests here. The quest here refreshes daily, and if you manage to complete it, you can get rewards like Seed Packs. There's a random chance that a Seed Pack may contain a Secret Seed that you can plant in your garden.
The above are the only three methods through which you can acquire a Secret Seed in this game. Considering the rarity of this seed type, you should never let go of it or destroy it using a shovel. Frankly, fruits like the Peach, Pineapple, and Raspberry that grow from the Secret Seeds are extremely valuable and can make you rich in no time.
FAQs
How do I get a Secret Seed in Grow a Garden?
You can get a Secret Seed by opening Seed Packs or Super Seed Packs.
How many Secret Seeds are there in Grow a Garden?
There are three Secret Seeds in this game — they grow Peach, Raspberry, and Pineapple.
How do I get Pineapple Seed in Grow a Garden?
The Pineapple is a Secret Seed that can be obtained by opening Seed Packs or Super Seed Packs.
