Grow a Garden Candy Blossom guide

In Grow a Garden, Candy Blossom is one of the rarest in-game plants, which can only be acquired as part of the Easter Event. Being one of the only two Divine-rarity plants, the produce from the Blossom fetches a hefty price once you fully nurture it. Since it is one of the two rarest seeds in the game, the Candy Blossom is equally as difficult to acquire from the Easter Event shop.

Ad

Here’s a complete guide to obtaining the Candy Blossom in Grow a Garden.

How to grow Candy Blossom in Grow a Garden

Acquiring the Candy Blossom Seed

The Easter Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Candy Blossom requires you to unlock the Easter Event Shop first. To do so, you must deliver 30 kgs of Golden fruits of any type. The Golden Mutation occurs randomly if you nurture your crops normally, but with the Advanced or Godly Sprinkler, you can improve your odds of receiving it. Sprinklers can be bought from the Gear Shop at the far end of the play area.

Ad

Trending

After you deliver the required amount of Golden Fruit, you can purchase various seeds and gear in exchange for the in-game currency, 'Cash'. The item stock includes the Candy Blossom, which can be purchased for 10,000,000 Cash. Note that the Blossom only has a 4% chance of showing up in the Shop, so ensure to check it regularly. Unlike the regular Shop, which only takes five minutes to restock, the Easter Event Shop stock refreshes every hour.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

Planting the Candy Blossom Seed

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Once you acquire the Candy Blossom, return to your garden, pick a spot to plant it, and click on it to begin growing the seed. You can expect it to grow within a minute or two, allowing you to collect and sell the produce at an extremely rapid pace. If you wish, you can use the aforementioned Gear pieces to trigger a mutation and skyrocket the Blossom’s price.

Ad

On average, you can expect a Candy Blossom to fetch about 100,000 Cash. The crop can be harvested multiple times without having to wait for it to grow again, so the downtime is minimal. This makes Candy Blossom among the most lucrative crops in the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Candy Blossom in Grow a Garden

You can purchase a Candy Blossom seed from the Easter Event Shop for 10 million Cash.

Ad

How to unlock the Easter Event Shop in Grow a Garden

The Easter Event Shop can be unlocked by giving the Shop NPC 30 kgs of Golden Fruits.

What are the chances of Candy Blossom appearing in the Grow a Garden Easter Event Shop?

The rate of Candy Blossom appearing in the Easter Event Shop is 4%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024