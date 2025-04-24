Grow a Garden Gear guide: All Gears and what they do

Grow a Garden is an engaging title on Roblox, in which your main goal is to buy different seeds, plant them on your farm, and earn money from them. By planting diverse crops, you increase the value of your farm and become the wealthiest player on the server. While certain plants take a lot of time to grow, you can boost this process by buying Gears. There are multiple Gears, and you can purchase them using cash or Robux from an in-game store.

This guide will explain everything there is to learn about Gears in Grow a Garden, including how to get them, their respective prices, and what they do.

How to get a Gear in Grow a Garden

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

To get a Gear, you must go to the Gear Shop in this Roblox title. For those who haven't explored the map yet, this establishment is located in front of the Seed Shop, on the other side of the map. In other words, you can reach it by walking in a straight line starting from the Seed Shop. The Gear Shop is next to the Quest Giver NPC, with whom you can interact if you want to complete daily quests and earn rewards like Seed Packs.

You can purchase items from the Gear Shop in exchange for in-game cash or Robux. Note that you can buy an item anytime using Robux, but you will have to wait for the same item to be in stock if you are using cash for the transaction. The good news is that the Gear Shop restocks every five minutes. So, if your desired Gear isn't available at the moment, you can come back a little later and check if it is up for sale.

Gear Shop stock (Image via Roblox)

For your reference, here's a list of all the items purchasable from the Gear Shop:

Watering Can

Price: 50,000 cash or 39 Robux

Rarity: Rare

What they do: Speeds up the plant's growth. Can only be used 10 times.

Basic Sprinkler

Price: 25,000 cash or 79 Robux

Rarity: Rare

What they do: Increases the growth speed and fruit size. Lasts only for five minutes.

Advanced Sprinkler

Price: 50,000 cash or 99 Robux

Rarity: Legendary

What they do: Increases the growth speed and mutation chances of the crop. Lasts only for five minutes.

Godly Sprinkler

Price: 120,000 cash or 149 Robux

Rarity: Mythic

What they do: Increases the growth size, fruit size, and mutation chances. Lasts only for five minutes.

Master Sprinkler

Price: 10,000,000 cash or 199 Robux

Rarity: Divine

What they do: Significantly boost the growth size, fruit size, and mutation chances. Lasts for 10 minutes.

For some players, the Gear Shop may not appear in the playing area. This is because the feature made its way to the game following the April 19 (2025) update. To avoid this problem, you can restart the game and see if the Gear Shop reappears. For now, it's all you can do until the developers fix this issue.

FAQs

Where is the Gear Shop located in Grow a Garden?

You can find the Gear Shop on the other side of the map, directly in front of the Seed Shop.

Is a Master Sprinkler worth it in Grow a Garden?

Yes, a Master Sprinkler is worth it because it increases the growth size, fruit size, and mutation chances for 10 minutes.

When does the Gear Shop restock in Grow a Garden?

The Gear Shop refreshes every five minutes after a server-wide message pops up on the screen.

