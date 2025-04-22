How to get Golden Crops in Grow a Garden

As you nurture crops in Grow a Garden, you will encounter rare versions of the harvest with higher value and better appearance. This alteration in the harvest is known as a Mutation, and crops turning Golden is an example. When a crop turns Golden, you will receive a higher price from the merchant when selling it. Naturally, players vie to trigger this effect in their crops for a better yield.

Ad

Here’s how you can get Golden Crops in Grow a Garden.

Getting Golden Crops in Grow a Garden

Sprinklers can trigger Mutations (Image via Roblox)

Golden Crops can occur naturally with a one in 100 chance of appearing while planting crops or during harvest. When it triggers, the harvest's value becomes 20 times the regular amount. While this increase is not exceedingly significant with crops like Carrots, it can be a game changer for plants like Watermelons or Pineapples.

Ad

Trending

It’s currently impossible to manually trigger the Golden Mutation for your Crops. However, you can influence the chances of activating it with specific types of gear. You can purchase different Sprinklers from the Gear Shop to increase the odds of triggering a Mutation.

These pieces of equipment apply a blanket buff to the rate of Mutations for your Crops instead of specifically targeting Golden Mutation. As such, there is always an element of irregularity in this phenomenon.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

All crop Mutations

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the game has six distinct Mutations that have various effects on the appearance and value of your crops. These include Golden, Rainbow, Wet, Shocked, Big, and Choc.

Ad

Wet is the easiest of all Mutations, which triggers during the Rain Weather Event. This doubles the value of your produce and causes water to drip from the harvest.

The Big Mutation causes your produce to increase in size, directly impacting its price. It doesn’t affect the selling value in any other way.

Next is the Rainbow Mutation, which gives the harvest a rainbow color. This applies a 50x multiplier to the base value of the produce and has a 0.1% chance of triggering spontaneously.

Ad

The rarest of all Mutations is the Shocked Mutation, which exclusively occurs during a Thunderstorm. If your crops get hit by lightning during a Thunderstorm, they will produce a Shocked harvest, which has a 50x multiplier when sold.

Lastly, the Choc Mutation occurs when you place a piece of chocolate next to your crops. This is only available during the Easter Event 2025, and you can no longer access it once the event is concluded.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Golden Crops in Grow a Garden

Crops have a one in 100 chance of featuring the Golden Mutation, and the chances of it triggering can be increased using Advanced or better Sprinkler types.

How many Mutations does Grow a Garden feature?

The game features six Mutations currently, which are Wet, Big, Golden, Rainbow, Shocked, and Choc.

How to get Gear in Grow a Garden

Gear can be purchased from the dedicated Gear Shop at the far end of the field using the in-game currency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024