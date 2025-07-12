All Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

Pet Mutations is the latest feature added in the Grow a Garden update on July 12, 2025. It will mutate your critters, granting them new appearances and boosting their stats and passives. If you’re lucky, some of your Pets might get a new passive as well.

This feature unlocked a fresh way to increase your earnings or grow your garden. However, there are conditions you must fulfill to mutate your critters. This guide will list all obtainable mutations for Pets, their effects, and a guide to the entire process.

List of all obtainable Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

You can get 12 different mutations for your Pets (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 12 obtainable Grow a Garden Pet Mutations, each bearing a certain percentage chance.

The table below shows all available mutations for Pets and their details:

Mutations Effect Chance of obtaining Golden Significantly increases Pet’s ability 10% 6.4% Rainbow Increases Pet’s ability by 20% 20% Shiny Pets gain an additional 15% XP per second 32.15% Windy Gains a 20 to 30% chance of applying the Windstruck mutation to nearby fruits every 30 minutes 9.65% Frozen Gains a 20 to 30% chance of applying the Frozen mutation to nearby fruits every five minutes 9.65% Inverted Pets gain an additional 30% XP per second 16.08% Mega Pets become gigantic, getting hungry 20% faster than usual and gaining 10 to 40 XP per second 6.43% Tiny Pets become tiny, getting hungry 20% slower than usual and gaining 5 to 30 XP per second 6.43% Ironskin Pets have a 35 to 45% chance to recover a stolen fruit 3.22% Radiant Pets emit sunshine every 20 to 30 mins, accelerating a plant’s growth by 24 hours 3.22% Ascended Gains a 75 to 90% to apply the Dawnbound mutation to a fruit every 300 to 360 minutes 0.32% Shocked Gains a 25 to 30% to attract lightning and shocking nearby fruits. This effect triggers during Thunderstorm every 45 to 60 seconds 3.22%

See below for a guide on how to get Pet Mutations.

A step-by-step guide to getting Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

You must fulfill only one condition to make your Pets eligible for mutations: upgrade them to level 50 or higher. After doing that, follow the steps below to mutate your Pets in Grow a Garden:

Step 1: Visit the Pets Eggs shop with the Raphael NPC . You will see the new Pet Mutations machine on the shop’s left side.

Visit the with the . You will see the new on the shop’s left side. Step 2: Equip any Pet you want to mutate.

Equip any Pet you want to mutate. Step 3: Hit the “E” key to submit the Pet.

Hit the key to submit the Pet. Step 4: Wait for an hour to let the process conclude.

Your Pet will emerge from the machine with a new mutation. Additionally, their age will reset to one. You must upgrade them from scratch again, but it’s a minor trade-off compared to getting a new effect.

FAQs

How much time does it take to complete the Pet Mutation process?

After submitting your Pet to the machine, it takes around an hour to complete the process.

How many Pet Mutations can you get?

You can get up to 12 mutations for Pets..

What does a Pet Mutation do?

After obtaining a mutation, Pets can gain a new ability, a buff to their stats, and a change in appearance.

