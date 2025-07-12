All Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

Pet Mutations is the latest feature added in the Grow a Garden update on July 12, 2025. It will mutate your critters, granting them new appearances and boosting their stats and passives. If you’re lucky, some of your Pets might get a new passive as well.
This feature unlocked a fresh way to increase your earnings or grow your garden. However, there are conditions you must fulfill to mutate your critters. This guide will list all obtainable mutations for Pets, their effects, and a guide to the entire process.
List of all obtainable Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden
Currently, there are 12 obtainable Grow a Garden Pet Mutations, each bearing a certain percentage chance.
The table below shows all available mutations for Pets and their details:
See below for a guide on how to get Pet Mutations.
A step-by-step guide to getting Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden
You must fulfill only one condition to make your Pets eligible for mutations: upgrade them to level 50 or higher. After doing that, follow the steps below to mutate your Pets in Grow a Garden:
- Step 1: Visit the Pets Eggs shop with the Raphael NPC. You will see the new Pet Mutations machine on the shop’s left side.
- Step 2: Equip any Pet you want to mutate.
- Step 3: Hit the “E” key to submit the Pet.
- Step 4: Wait for an hour to let the process conclude.
Your Pet will emerge from the machine with a new mutation. Additionally, their age will reset to one. You must upgrade them from scratch again, but it’s a minor trade-off compared to getting a new effect.
FAQs
How much time does it take to complete the Pet Mutation process?
After submitting your Pet to the machine, it takes around an hour to complete the process.
How many Pet Mutations can you get?
You can get up to 12 mutations for Pets..
What does a Pet Mutation do?
After obtaining a mutation, Pets can gain a new ability, a buff to their stats, and a change in appearance.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025