Grow a Garden Ancient Seed Pack: All Seeds and their drop rates

The latest Grow a Garden Prehistoric Update has introduced the Ancient Seed Pack. This event-specific pack contains several high-value seeds, most of which are reharvestable. They also add a prehistoric theme to your garden that complements the arrival of dinosaurs in the game.

This guide explains the availability of the Ancient Seed Pack and its contents in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get the Ancient Seed Pack in Grow a Garden

Crafting the seed pack takes an hour (Image via Roblox)

There are two methods to obtain the Ancient Seed Pack in Grow a Garden. First, you can craft it at the crafting station in the middle of the map. It is next to NPC Blaire, the event-based character who oversees the Prehistoric Quest stall.

After interacting with the crafting station and selecting the recipe for the Ancient Seed Pack, you'll need to submit one Dinosaur Egg and 5,500,000 Sheckles. The best way to get Dinosaur Eggs is by depositing spare Pets in the DNA Converter behind NPC Blaire. Meanwhile, Sheckles can be acquired by selling crops in the Sell Shop.

Once the required materials are submitted, you'll need to wait an hour to get the seed pack. Go offline and return later to collect the item.

Complete Dino Quests to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

The second way to get Ancient Seed Packs is more convenient. Instead of spending Dinosaur Eggs to craft the packs, simply get them by completing event-exclusive Dino Quests. You can check the quests and their associated rewards by interacting with Blaire and choosing the "Show me the quest" dialogue.

Dino Quests require you to harvest specific crops like Strawberries and Watermelons, grow a particular Pet to a certain age, and craft gears.

All Seeds and their rarities in the Ancient Seed Pack

Fossillight is the rarest in the pack (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the new Dinosaur Egg, which has six Pets, the Ancient Seed Pack contains six different Seeds. The following table features their names, rarities, drop rates, and number of harvests.

Seed Rarity Drop Rate Harvest count Stonebite Uncommon 40% Single Paradise Petal Rare 25% Multiple Horned Dinoshroom Legendary 20% Multiple Boneboo Mythical 10% Single Firefly Fern Mythical 4.5% Multiple Fossilight Divine 0.5% Multiple

Besides the Ancient Seed Pack, the latest update has also brought the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack to the Store. It can only be purchased with Robux, which is unobtainable through regular gameplay.

Best Seeds in the Ancient Seed Pack

The Fossilight tree (Image via Roblox)

Horned Dinoshroom, Firefly Fern, and Fossilight are the best seeds in the Grow a Garden Ancient Seed Pack. They all grow multi-harvest crops, which have a high average value.

Horned Dinoshroom : 69,000 Sheckles

: 69,000 Sheckles Firefly Fern : 72,000 Sheckles

: 72,000 Sheckles Fossilight: 88,000 Sheckles

If the Amber Mutation Spray is utilized on Fossilight, its yield value gets a 10x increase. You can also craft sprays that apply Frozen and Chocolate Mutations.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the materials required for crafting the Ancient Seed Pack?

To craft the Ancient Seed Pack, you need a Dinosaur Egg and 5.5 million Sheckles.

How do I get the Dino Quests?

The Dino Quest becomes active the moment you log into the game. You can check them by speaking to Blaire in the Prehistoric event hub.

Which is the most valuable seed in the Ancient Seed Pack?

Fossilight is the most valuable seed. It possesses a base value higher than the other seeds in the pack.

