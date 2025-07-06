Grow a Garden Dino Quest: A Beginner's Guide

The new Prehistoric update for Roblox's Grow A Garden mode features plenty of new things to check out. One such example is the Dino Quest, available in the popular farming game mode for the popular free-to-play sandbox. This new activity allows players to work towards obtaining new seeds and other rewards. The inclusion of Dinosaurs as pets makes things even more engaging.
Players looking to complete the questline may be interested in the details of this activity. With that said, read on to learn more about the Dino Quest in Grow A Garden.
How to start the Dino Quest in Grow a Garden?
To access this quest, players should talk to the NPC named Blaire at the center of the map, behind the pet trade station. Select "Check Show Me The Quest" to check your progress in the ongoing Dino Quest event. The objectives here refresh periodically, so if players are unable to complete any, they can either wait for a new set of quests or choose to refresh them immediately in exchange for Robux.
Completing the quests nets different rewards like:
- Dino Egg
- Dino Chest
- Ancient Seed Pack
Completing three quests grants progress towards the weekly rewards goal. Meeting quest milestones also offers rewards from the track. These are as follows:
- Volcano Cosmetic (x1)
- Ancient seed pack (x3)
- Brontosaurus Statue (x1)
- Prehistoric seed pack (x6)
- Amber Mutation Spray (x3)
- Ancient seed pack (x10)
- Bone Blossom Seed (x1)
Additionally, here are all the Dino Quests available in the game. Of these, any combo of three can appear for players:
- Harvest 5 Dragon Fruits
- Harvest 10 Coconuts
- Harvest 25 Apples
- Harvest 50 Strawberries
- Harvest 150 Blueberries
- Plant 1 Mango
- Plant 5 Pumpkins
- Plant 10 Watermelons
- Plant 25 Bamboo
- Plant 100 Carrots
- Grow a Bunny to Age 10
- Grow a Dog to Age 10
- Grow a Golden Lab to Age 10
- Craft 1 Lightning Rod
- Craft 2 Mutation Spray Amber
Players can also get Dinosaur Eggs from the other corner of the map. Planting them on the farm allows them to hatch after a period of incubation. Alternatively, they can exchange pets at the "Trade Pets for Dinos" machine near the NPC named Graham, which stands under the Dinosaur Eggs banner at the center of the map.
Check out more articles:
- Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price
- Fossilight in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price
- Firefly Fern in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, rarity, and seed price
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024