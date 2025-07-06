Grow a Garden Dino Quest: A Beginner's Guide

The new Prehistoric update for Roblox's Grow A Garden mode features plenty of new things to check out. One such example is the Dino Quest, available in the popular farming game mode for the popular free-to-play sandbox. This new activity allows players to work towards obtaining new seeds and other rewards. The inclusion of Dinosaurs as pets makes things even more engaging.

Ad

Players looking to complete the questline may be interested in the details of this activity. With that said, read on to learn more about the Dino Quest in Grow A Garden.

How to start the Dino Quest in Grow a Garden?

Complete quests to contribute towards the weekly reward track (Image via Roblox)

To access this quest, players should talk to the NPC named Blaire at the center of the map, behind the pet trade station. Select "Check Show Me The Quest" to check your progress in the ongoing Dino Quest event. The objectives here refresh periodically, so if players are unable to complete any, they can either wait for a new set of quests or choose to refresh them immediately in exchange for Robux.

Ad

Trending

Completing the quests nets different rewards like:

Dino Egg

Dino Chest

Ancient Seed Pack

Completing three quests grants progress towards the weekly rewards goal. Meeting quest milestones also offers rewards from the track. These are as follows:

Volcano Cosmetic (x1)

Ancient seed pack (x3)

Brontosaurus Statue (x1)

Prehistoric seed pack (x6)

Amber Mutation Spray (x3)

Ancient seed pack (x10)

Bone Blossom Seed (x1)

Additionally, here are all the Dino Quests available in the game. Of these, any combo of three can appear for players:

Ad

Harvest 5 Dragon Fruits

Harvest 10 Coconuts

Harvest 25 Apples

Harvest 50 Strawberries

Harvest 150 Blueberries

Plant 1 Mango

Plant 5 Pumpkins

Plant 10 Watermelons

Plant 25 Bamboo

Plant 100 Carrots

Grow a Bunny to Age 10

Grow a Dog to Age 10

Grow a Golden Lab to Age 10

Craft 1 Lightning Rod

Craft 2 Mutation Spray Amber

Players can also get Dinosaur Eggs from the other corner of the map. Planting them on the farm allows them to hatch after a period of incubation. Alternatively, they can exchange pets at the "Trade Pets for Dinos" machine near the NPC named Graham, which stands under the Dinosaur Eggs banner at the center of the map.

Ad

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024