Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price

Roblox's Grow A Garden mode allows players access to a variety of plants, including the Bone Blossom. Thanks to the new Prehistoric Update, players can get this new planet by earning it as a reward, thanks to it being part of an ongoing event. This is worth players' time due to its high sell value at the seller in Grow A Garden.
Here are the steps players must take to get their hands on this rare plant's seed to grow it into a Bone Blossom. Read on to know more.
How to get Bone Blossom in Grow A Garden
- Rarity: Limited
- Harvest Value: 150,000
- Seed Price: None (Obtained via Dino Quest)
Simply put, the Bone Blossom seed is a reward for the ongoing Dino Quests Prehistoric event. To start, head to the central area of the map where two new NPCs are located and talk to the one named Blaire. Choose the second option, "Show me the quest".
This will open the Quest menu, where players can see objectives to complete. The Bone Blossom seed is the Weekly Prize that can be won by finishing quests and filling the quest progress bar. Here is every reward that can be obtained on the journey to the Bone Blossom seed:
- Volcano Cosmetic (x1)
- Ancient seed pack (x3)
- Brontosaurus Statue (x1)
- Prehistoric seed pack (x6)
- Amber Mutation Spray (x3)
- Ancient seed pack (x10)
- Bone Blossom Seed (x1)
In other words, players have ample grind ahead of them, especially if they are working solo. The first step would be to farm carrots and strawberries by buying their respective seeds from the Seed shop. This will be part of the objectives to be wrapped up in the players' quest to obtain the Bone Blossom.
When players do manage to plant and harvest a Bone Blossom, they can sell it for 150,000 Sheckles, which is quite a profit. However, it can be a bit of a pain to grow since its growth speed is fairly slow, so players must be patient. Having sprinklers will go a long way in achieving this.
Putting in the effort is worth it as well, as this Prehistoric event will also reward players with Dinosaur Eggs.
FAQs for Bone Blossoms in Grow A Garden
Are there other ways of getting Bone Blossoms?
Currently, no. Seeds for this plant are only obtained from the Dino Quest.
What rarity tier is this plant?
It is the first Transcendant type introduced in Grow A Garden.
What other Blossoms are there?
Besides this, players can also farm for Cherry Blossoms, Moon Blossoms, and Candy Blossoms, all of which have a comparatively lower selling price.
