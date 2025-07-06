Horned Dinoshroom in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price

The Horned Dinoshroom is a new crop that debuted in Grow a Garden via the Prehistoric update on July 5, 2025. The limited-time crop, which will be available only during the Prehistoric event, is worth getting, as it is a multi-harvest crop that sells for a decent price. Obtaining its seed is also simple – you can use multiple ways to get one.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Horned Dinoshroom, including how to get its seed, its harvest value, rarity, and seed price.

Harvest value and rarity of Horned Dinoshroom in Grow a Garden

It is a Legendary rarity plant in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Horned Dinoshroom is a Legendary rarity crop in Grow a Garden that has a base selling price of 69,000 Sheckles without any mutations. You will receive a high return from one seed due to its multi-harvest nature. Invest in one seed and earn many Sheckles by selling them.

How to get the seed and its price

The Ancient seed pack in the crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

The seed price of Horned Dinoshroom varies between the packs you buy. You can purchase one of two packs: Exotic Ancient or Ancient seed pack.

If you're willing to spend some Robux, purchase the Exotic Ancient seed pack from the limited-time shop. One pack costs 199 Robux, while five packs cost 575 Robux. Buy 10 packs with 1,699 Robux and increase your chances of obtaining this crop.

You can also purchase an Ancient seed pack from the new crafting bench for 199 Robux. After purchasing either pack, plant a seed in your garden – there is a 20% chance that the legendary dinoshroom will grow from it.

There are other methods to get Ancient seed packs without spending Robux: by completing Dino Quests and crafting. Here is a step-by-step guide for each method:

Completing Dino Quests

Visit Blaire at the Prehistoric Quests stall.

Press the “E” button to talk to her.

button to talk to her. You will see three action prompts. Click the “Show me Quest.”

View and complete a Quest that rewards Ancient Seed.

Go back to Blaire and claim the corresponding item.

Crafting

You will find the crafting machine next to the Blaire NPC .

. Press “E” to open the Select Recipe menu.

to open the Select Recipe menu. Select the Ancient seed pack and click the Craft button.

Submit the required items one by one. You need one dinosaur egg and 5.5 million Sheckles to craft one Ancient seed pack .

. You must wait an hour until the crafting process ends to get an Ancient seed pack.

FAQs

How to get Horned Dinoshroom seed in Grow a Garden

You can get the seed from Ancient seed packs and Exotic Ancient seed packs.

What is the chance of getting a Horned Dinoshroom from a seed?

There is a 20% chance you will get the crop after planting a seed.

What is the harvest type of this crop?

Horned Dinoshroom is a multi-harvest type crop in Grow a Garden.

