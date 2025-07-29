Grow a Garden Harmonised Foxfire Chakra Mutation guide

Grow a Garden consistently releases new Mutations to let players increase their income. Besides their benefits and effects, these Mutations can combine with others for highly profitable results. The recently introduced Harmonised Foxfire Chakra is one such Mutation, which drastically increases a crop's sale value and allows players to swim in Sheckles.

Here's everything to know about the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra, including its provided value multiplier.

How to get Harmonised Foxfire Chakra in Grow a Garden

All the details about this valuable Mutation (Image via Roblox)

When a crop has both the Foxfire Chakra and Corrupt Foxfire Chakra Mutations, they combine to form the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra. It is in line with the theme of the latest Grow a Garden update, which requires players to strike a balance between Tranquility and Corruption.

The Foxfire Chakra and Corrupt Foxfire Chakra are applied by Kitsune and Corrupted Kitsune, respectively. Both belong to the Prismatic rarity, meaning obtaining them will be much more difficult compared to other Pets.

You can get the Kitsune from the Zen Egg in Grow a Garden. The limited-time egg can be purchased from the Tranquil Treasures Shop with Chi and obtained as a reward for completing the Corrupt Channeller's quests. It has a low 0.08% drop rate, so you may need to hatch tens or even hundreds of Zen Eggs.

The Corrupted Kitsune is a black-and-blue counterpart of the Kitsune. You can acquire it from the Kitsune Chest and the Exotic Kitsune Chest. The latter can be purchased from the Robux Shop, whereas the former can only be obtained by giving Tranquil and Corrupt crops to the NPC Kitsune.

It is important to note that the Foxfire Chakra and Corrupt Foxfire Chakra are rarely applied by the two Prismatic Pets. Even if you get a Kitsune and a Corrupted Kitsune, there is no telling when they will give such Mutations to a crop.

Harmonised Foxfire Chakra multiplier in Grow a Garden

Harmonised Foxfire Chakra is displayed in indigo font (Image via GaG Discord)

Both the Foxfire Chakra and Corrupt Foxfire Chakra provide a 90x multiplier to a crop's sale value. Interestingly, when they merge, they create the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra Mutation, which offers a massive 190x multiplier.

Having surpassed the Dawnbound (150x) and Voidtouched (135x) Mutations, the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra currently possesses the highest mutation multiplier in Grow a Garden. You can become a multi-millionaire in a short time if you sell an Elder Strawberry or Tranquil Bloom with the particular Mutation.

When a crop receives Harmonised Foxfire Chakra, the name of the Mutation is shown in an indigo font.

Also check: Grow a Garden Harmonised Chakra guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What crops can get the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra Mutation?

All plants, fruits, and vegetables can get this valuable Mutation.

Are the Foxfire Chakra and Corrupt Foxfire Chakra Mutations removed when a crop gets Harmonised Foxfire Chakra?

Yes, both the Mutations are removed because they merge to form the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra in the game.

Where is the NPC Kitsune?

The NPC Kitsune is located between the Zen Channeller and the Corrupted Channeller, in the middle of the map.

What is the multiplier of the Harmonised Foxfire Chakra Mutation?

This Mutation increases a crop's value by a 190x multiplier.

