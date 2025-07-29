Grow a Garden Harmonised Chakra guide

Mutations serve as the primary way to boost a crop's value in Grow a Garden. With the Corrupted update, the game added several new Mutations, including ones that require a fusion. An example is Harmonised Chakra, which grants a decent sell value multiplier to crops. It is extremely rare, as it is a product of the combined abilities of two Pets.

This guide details the availability and effects of the Harmonised Chakra Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Harmonised Chakra in Grow a Garden

You need two particular Pets to get the Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Harmonised Chakra is formed by merging the Chakra and Corrupt Chakra Mutations. Both are applied by specific Pets in Grow a Garden; while Chakra is applied by the Kitsune, the Corrupt Chakra is provided by the Corrupted Kitsune.

As a result, to get the Harmonised Chakra Mutation, you must undertake the Herculean task of getting Kitsune and Corrupted Kitsune. Both are Prismatic Pets, belonging to the highest rarity order in the game.

The Kitsune has a 0.08% hatch chance in the Zen Egg. Meanwhile, the Corrupted Kitsune can only be obtained from the Kitsune Chest and the Exotic Kitsune Chest. You'll also find several players wanting to trade their Kitsune and Corrupted Kitsune in the game's official Discord server, but in exchange for a Divine Pet.

The in-game abilities of the two Prismatic Pets are mentioned below:

Kitsune : Every ~22 minutes, it goes to another player's crops, mutates them with Chakra, duplicates them, and then gives them to the owner.

: Every ~22 minutes, it goes to another player's crops, mutates them with Chakra, duplicates them, and then gives them to the owner. Corrupted Kitsune: Every 20 minutes, it launches cursed energy at nine different crops. Each crop has a 20.24% of mutating with Corrupt Chakra.

Since the Harmonised Chakra is created from the fusion of Chakra and Corrupt Chakra, it has a higher multiplier than the two individual Mutations.

Harmonised Chakra Mutation multiplier in Grow a Garden

Multiplier of the Harmonised Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Both the Corrupt Chakra and Chakra Mutations increase a crop's value by a 15x multiplier. However, when they fuse to become the Harmonised Mutation, they bestow a 35x sale value multiplier.

The multiplier provided by the Harmonised Mutation is higher than Frozen, Drenched, and Clay, which are applied during weather events. Thus, having a Kitsune and a Corrupted Kitsune in the garden is extremely lucrative. They'll ultimately keep giving crops a 35x multiplier, a number that also stacks with other Mutation multipliers in Grow a Garden.

Also check: Grow a Garden Static Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Are the Chakra and Corrupt Chakra Mutations removed when a crop gets Harmonised Chakra?

Yes, the Corrupt and Corrupt Chakra Mutations are removed from the crop, since they combine to form Harmonised Chakra.

What are the best ways to get Zen Eggs?

The best ways to get Zen Eggs are by leveling up the Zen Tree and by completing the Corrupted Channeller's missions.

How do I get Kitsune Chests?

To get Kitsune Chests, give Tranquil and Corrupt crops to the NPC Kitsune.

What is the value multiplier provided by the Harmonised Mutation?

This Mutation gives a 35x multiplier to a crop's original value.

