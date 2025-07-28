  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Grow a Garden Static Mutation guide

Grow a Garden Static Mutation guide

By Meet Soni
Modified Jul 28, 2025 03:16 GMT
c
A guide to the Static Mutation in Grow a Garden (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The Static Mutation is one of the numerous additions introduced with the Corruption event in Grow a Garden. It serves as a thematic counterpart to the Zen-related mechanics of the previous update. Each expansion adds new fruits, pets, and mutations to the title. That being said, some of these are difficult to acquire without learning the seasonal mechanics.

Ad

To make things easier for you, this article lists all the information about the Static Mutation in the game.

How to get the Static Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Tranquil Treasures Zen Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)
The Tranquil Treasures Zen Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Currently, the Static Mutation can only be gained via Raiju, a new pet introduced with the Corruption update. Here's all the information regarding it:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Name: Raiju
  • Tier: Divine
  • How to acquire it: Tranquil Treasures Zen Shop
  • Passive Ability: Occassionally devours a fruit with Shocked for bonus value, spits a chain lightning that mutates fruit with Static (Shocked if there is a Thunderstorm).

Also read: All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen Shop

The Sell Value multiplier for Static mutation is 8x.

As of this writing, the only way to acquire Raiju is via the Zen Shop. The pet is locked behind a prerequisite. You will need to grow the Zen Tree to Stage Seven to unlock it. This can be done by giving Tranquil Fruits to the Zen Channeller.

Ad

Once the Zen Point threshold is crossed, the Tree will be upgraded by one Stage. Rarer fruits will provide more Zen Points. Repeat the process until you grow the Tree to Stage Seven.

Also read: Grow a Garden Corrupted Kodama guide

You can then visit the Zen Shop and purchase Raiju with 350 Chi (provided the pet is in stock) or 759 Robux. You can purchase the pet with the latter anytime, as stock doesn't matter when spending real-life dollars.

Ad

Check out our other articles on the game:

FAQs regarding Static Mutation

How do you get the Static plants?

Plants can obtain Static Mutation through Raiju's Passive Ability.

Do you need a plant with Shocked Mutation to apply Static?

Ad

Yes. Raiju's Passive Ability only works when he devours plants with Shocked Mutation. Thus, you need Shocked fruits to apply Static to other crops.

Where do you obtain Raiju from?

Raiju is currently only obtainable from the Zen Shop operated by the raccoon sitting beside the Zen Channeller.

About the author
Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications