Grow a Garden Static Mutation guide

The Static Mutation is one of the numerous additions introduced with the Corruption event in Grow a Garden. It serves as a thematic counterpart to the Zen-related mechanics of the previous update. Each expansion adds new fruits, pets, and mutations to the title. That being said, some of these are difficult to acquire without learning the seasonal mechanics.

To make things easier for you, this article lists all the information about the Static Mutation in the game.

How to get the Static Mutation in Grow a Garden

Currently, the Static Mutation can only be gained via Raiju, a new pet introduced with the Corruption update. Here's all the information regarding it:

Name: Raiju

Tier: Divine

How to acquire it: Tranquil Treasures Zen Shop

Passive Ability: Occassionally devours a fruit with Shocked for bonus value, spits a chain lightning that mutates fruit with Static (Shocked if there is a Thunderstorm).

All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen Shop

The Sell Value multiplier for Static mutation is 8x.

As of this writing, the only way to acquire Raiju is via the Zen Shop. The pet is locked behind a prerequisite. You will need to grow the Zen Tree to Stage Seven to unlock it. This can be done by giving Tranquil Fruits to the Zen Channeller.

Once the Zen Point threshold is crossed, the Tree will be upgraded by one Stage. Rarer fruits will provide more Zen Points. Repeat the process until you grow the Tree to Stage Seven.

Grow a Garden Corrupted Kodama guide

You can then visit the Zen Shop and purchase Raiju with 350 Chi (provided the pet is in stock) or 759 Robux. You can purchase the pet with the latter anytime, as stock doesn't matter when spending real-life dollars.

FAQs regarding Static Mutation

How do you get the Static plants?

Plants can obtain Static Mutation through Raiju's Passive Ability.

Do you need a plant with Shocked Mutation to apply Static?

Yes. Raiju's Passive Ability only works when he devours plants with Shocked Mutation. Thus, you need Shocked fruits to apply Static to other crops.

Where do you obtain Raiju from?

Raiju is currently only obtainable from the Zen Shop operated by the raccoon sitting beside the Zen Channeller.

