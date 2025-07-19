All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen Shop

The Zen Shop (Tranquil Treasures) is one of the many new additions the Zen update introduced to Grow a Garden. As the name suggests, this expansion is related to tranquility. Many mechanics, biomes, and NPCs follow the theme, one of them being the Zen Stall. This introduces purchaseable items you can acquire by spending a brand-new currency: Chi.

Ad

This article lists all the items introduced with the Zen Stall.

All items introduced in the Grow a Garden Zen Shop

The Tranquil Treasures Zen Stall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

You will find a new Zen biome occupying the center spot on the map. Inside it are two new NPCs: The Zen Channeller and its pet raccoon. The latter operates the Zen Shop.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All new Pets in Grow a Garden Zen Event

Here are all the items that are purchasable through it:

Item Name Zen Tree Stage Prerequisite Rarity Cost (in Chi) Cost (in Robux) Zen Seed Pack - Rare 12 Chi 199 Zen Egg - Legendary Currently unknown 149 Hot Spring - Divine 30 Chi 149 Zen Sand - Rare 15 Chi 89 Zenflare Stage 1 Rare Currently unknown 199 Zen Crate Stage 2 Legendary Currently unknown 179 Soft Sunshine Stage 3 Legendary Currently unknown 659 Koi Stage 4 Mythical Currently unknown 449 Zen Gnome Crate Stage 5 Mythical Currently unknown 159 Spiked Mango Stage 6 Mythical Currently unknown 759 Pet Shard Tranquil Stage 7 Divine Currently unknown 279

Ad

How does the Tranquil Treasures Zen Shop work?

The Zen Stall doesn't accept Sheckles. Instead, a new currency has been introduced: Chi. You can acquire Chi by giving plants with the Tranquil mutation to the raccoon. The rarer the plant, the higher the chi awarded. However, some Shop items must be unlocked before they're up for sale. To make them accessible, you must upgrade the Zen Tree to different levels. You can do so by giving Tranquil-mutated fruits to the Zen Channeller himself. Note that it won't provide any Chi to players.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Radioactive Mutation guide

FAQs regarding Zen Shop/Tranquil Treasures

How can you buy items in the Zen Stall?

You can purchase items by spending Chi (if the object is in stock) or using Robux.

How do you unlock items in the Zen Stall?

Give fruits with the Tranquil mutation to the Zen Channeller to level up the Zen Tree. It will unlock items in the Shop.

Ad

How do you get Chi?

Give fruits with the Tranquil mutation to the raccoon sitting to the left of the Zen Channeler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025