All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen Shop

The Zen Shop (Tranquil Treasures) is one of the many new additions the Zen update introduced to Grow a Garden. As the name suggests, this expansion is related to tranquility. Many mechanics, biomes, and NPCs follow the theme, one of them being the Zen Stall. This introduces purchaseable items you can acquire by spending a brand-new currency: Chi.
This article lists all the items introduced with the Zen Stall.
All items introduced in the Grow a Garden Zen Shop
You will find a new Zen biome occupying the center spot on the map. Inside it are two new NPCs: The Zen Channeller and its pet raccoon. The latter operates the Zen Shop.
Also read: All new Pets in Grow a Garden Zen Event
Here are all the items that are purchasable through it:
How does the Tranquil Treasures Zen Shop work?
The Zen Stall doesn't accept Sheckles. Instead, a new currency has been introduced: Chi. You can acquire Chi by giving plants with the Tranquil mutation to the raccoon. The rarer the plant, the higher the chi awarded. However, some Shop items must be unlocked before they're up for sale. To make them accessible, you must upgrade the Zen Tree to different levels. You can do so by giving Tranquil-mutated fruits to the Zen Channeller himself. Note that it won't provide any Chi to players.
Also read: Grow a Garden Radioactive Mutation guide
FAQs regarding Zen Shop/Tranquil Treasures
How can you buy items in the Zen Stall?
You can purchase items by spending Chi (if the object is in stock) or using Robux.
How do you unlock items in the Zen Stall?
Give fruits with the Tranquil mutation to the Zen Channeller to level up the Zen Tree. It will unlock items in the Shop.
How do you get Chi?
Give fruits with the Tranquil mutation to the raccoon sitting to the left of the Zen Channeler.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025