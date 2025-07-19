  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen Shop

All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen Shop

By Meet Soni
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:27 GMT
c
Listing all the new items in the Zen Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The Zen Shop (Tranquil Treasures) is one of the many new additions the Zen update introduced to Grow a Garden. As the name suggests, this expansion is related to tranquility. Many mechanics, biomes, and NPCs follow the theme, one of them being the Zen Stall. This introduces purchaseable items you can acquire by spending a brand-new currency: Chi.

Ad

This article lists all the items introduced with the Zen Stall.

All items introduced in the Grow a Garden Zen Shop

The Tranquil Treasures Zen Stall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)
The Tranquil Treasures Zen Stall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

You will find a new Zen biome occupying the center spot on the map. Inside it are two new NPCs: The Zen Channeller and its pet raccoon. The latter operates the Zen Shop.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: All new Pets in Grow a Garden Zen Event

Here are all the items that are purchasable through it:

Item NameZen Tree Stage PrerequisiteRarityCost (in Chi)
Cost (in Robux)
Zen Seed Pack-Rare12 Chi199
Zen Egg-LegendaryCurrently unknown149
Hot Spring-Divine30 Chi149
Zen Sand-Rare15 Chi89
ZenflareStage 1RareCurrently unknown199
Zen CrateStage 2LegendaryCurrently unknown179
Soft SunshineStage 3LegendaryCurrently unknown659
KoiStage 4MythicalCurrently unknown449
Zen Gnome CrateStage 5MythicalCurrently unknown159
Spiked MangoStage 6MythicalCurrently unknown759
Pet Shard TranquilStage 7DivineCurrently unknown279
Ad

How does the Tranquil Treasures Zen Shop work?

The Zen Stall doesn't accept Sheckles. Instead, a new currency has been introduced: Chi. You can acquire Chi by giving plants with the Tranquil mutation to the raccoon. The rarer the plant, the higher the chi awarded. However, some Shop items must be unlocked before they're up for sale. To make them accessible, you must upgrade the Zen Tree to different levels. You can do so by giving Tranquil-mutated fruits to the Zen Channeller himself. Note that it won't provide any Chi to players.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Radioactive Mutation guide

FAQs regarding Zen Shop/Tranquil Treasures

How can you buy items in the Zen Stall?

You can purchase items by spending Chi (if the object is in stock) or using Robux.

How do you unlock items in the Zen Stall?

Give fruits with the Tranquil mutation to the Zen Channeller to level up the Zen Tree. It will unlock items in the Shop.

Ad

How do you get Chi?

Give fruits with the Tranquil mutation to the raccoon sitting to the left of the Zen Channeler.

About the author
Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications