What are Tranquil Plants in Grow a Garden?

The Zen update has gone live in Grow a Garden, bringing a new limited-time mutation called Tranquil. A part of the Zen Event, this mutation comes in handy to grow a tree in your garden. Apart from this, the update has brought content, such as Garden Save Slots, Shop, Seeds, Pets, and Gears.
Read on to learn more about Tranquil in Grow a Garden.
Everything you need to know about Tranquil in Grow a Garden
What is it, and how to get
The Tranquil mutation is a part of the fresh Zen Event, which goes live every hour, giving one random fruit or plant from your farm a chance to receive the mutation.
How to use
Fruits or plants imbued with the Tranquil mutation can be traded with the Zen Channeller, which then lets you grow a tree in your garden. There are seven stages of growing a tree. With each new stage, you unlock more Zen Shops.
Another way to use Tranquil Fruits is by trading them with Tanuki to obtain Chi coins. You can spend these coins at the Zen Shop for incredible rewards.
Other content of the Zen update in Grow a Garden
Garden Save Slots
You can visit the mailbox near your garden and purchase a save slot for an extra garden save.
Fresh Plants
- Maple Apple
- Spiked Mango
- Hinomai
- Soft Sunshine
- Zen Rocks
- Zenflare
- Taro Flower
- Serenity
- Monoblooma
Fresh Pets
- Kitsune and five more Pets.
Fresh items
- Zen Seed pack (Offers six possible new seeds)
- Zen Egg (Offers six possible Zen pets)
- Zen Crate (Offers seven Zen cosmetics)
- Zen Gnome Crate (Offers five possible Zen gnomes)
- Tranquil Pet Mutation Shard (Offers the Tranquil mutation to a Pet)
- Various mutation sprays
Events
- Zen Aura
- Crystal Beam
- Various new admin weather
- Various new mutations
Cosmetics
The update has brought more than 15 new cosmetics in-game.
Travelling Merchant
Spray Merchant
Fixes and Quality of Life (QoL) changes
- A fresh code has been introduced.
- Some weather chances have been changed.
- For mobile players, the Seed Shop UI size has been enlarged.
- A bug showing a rainbow icon on prismatic fruits has been fixed.
- The Horned Dinoshroom devalue bug has been fixed.
FAQs related to the Tranquil mutation and Zen update in Grow a Garden
What are Tranquil items?
Tranquil items are fresh commodities themed around the mutation, such as Seed Packs, Pets, Eggs, Seeds, and cosmetics that the patch has brought.
When did the Zen update go live?
The patch went live today (July 19, 2025) at around 2 pm (UTC+0).
