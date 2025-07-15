Inverted Mutation in Grow a Garden: How to get, Mutation multiplier, and more

The recently released Pet Mutation update brought tons of fresh content, such as Seeds, Gear, Dinosaur Pets, and Mutations in Grow a Garden. The patch arrived on July 12, 2025, and is an expansion of the Prehistoric update. On that note, let's explore how you can get the Inverted Mutation and how much multiplier it grants to your pets.

Ad

Also read: Paradise Petal in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, rarity, and seed price

Everything you need to know about Inverted Mutation in Grow a Garden

Head to the Pet Mutation building and buy the Mutation! (Image via Roblox)

Speciality

Ad

Trending

The Inverted Mutation boosts your Pet's XP per second by 30%.

How to get

The Inverted Mutation can be acquired via the Pet Mutation machine. To use this machine, your submitted Pet must be upgraded to Level 50.

Here's the step-by-step guide to using the Pet Mutation machine in Grow a Garden:

Step 1: Head to the Pet Mutation machine.

Step 2: Submit the Pet you wish to mutate, which is upgraded to at least Level 50.

Step 3: Pay 500 Million Cash.

Ad

After this, the machine will take an hour to grant a mutation to your Pet.

Note that you can't decide the Mutation your Pet will receive from the machine. The machine will randomly pick a mutation to grant your furry friend.

Here's the probability of the Pet Mutation machine to grant different mutations to your Pet:

Shiny: 32.15%

Inverted: 16.08%

Windy: 9.65%

Frozen: 9.65%

Golden: 6.43%

Tiny: 6.43%

Mega: 6.43%

IronSkin: 3.22%

Radiant: 3.22%

Shocked: 3.22%

Rainbow: 3.22%

Ascended: 0.32%

Also read: Stonebite in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price

Ad

All fresh Pets released in the Pet Mutation update

Obtain a Pet from the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Till heads to the cosmetic crate that has the highest open time every 30.39 seconds and reduces its open time by 175.32 seconds.

Ad

Iguanodon (Legendary) - Fawny

Fawny grants all dinosaur-type pets an extra 0.50 XP/s.

Pachycephalosaurus (Legendary) - Neko

Neko provides an extra 7.49% chance to reproduce a crafted item.

Dilophosaurus (Mythical) - Shano

Shano opens its frills every 10 minutes and produces venom that spreads around 10 other Pets, increasing their cooldown by 92.24 seconds or granting 2179.13 XP.

Ankylosaurus (Mythical) - Samira

When a player steals a fruit from your garden, Samira has a 16.78% chance of retrieving the stolen item.

Ad

Spinosaurus (Divine) - Simon

Simon absorbs a random mutation from 3.62 fruits in your garden every 19.46 minutes. Then, it spreads the contained Mutation to a fruit in your garden with a roar.

Also read: What does the Sun Monkey do in Grow a Garden?

FAQs

How much does the Inverted Mutation cost?

You must pay 500 Million Cash to the Pet Mutation machine. It has a 16.08% chance of producing this Mutation.

How much time does it take for the Pet Mutation machine to grant an Inverted Mutation to a Pet?

One hour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025