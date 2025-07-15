Inverted Mutation in Grow a Garden: How to get, Mutation multiplier, and more

The recently released Pet Mutation update brought tons of fresh content, such as Seeds, Gear, Dinosaur Pets, and Mutations in Grow a Garden. The patch arrived on July 12, 2025, and is an expansion of the Prehistoric update. On that note, let's explore how you can get the Inverted Mutation and how much multiplier it grants to your pets.
Everything you need to know about Inverted Mutation in Grow a Garden
Speciality
The Inverted Mutation boosts your Pet's XP per second by 30%.
How to get
The Inverted Mutation can be acquired via the Pet Mutation machine. To use this machine, your submitted Pet must be upgraded to Level 50.
Here's the step-by-step guide to using the Pet Mutation machine in Grow a Garden:
- Step 1: Head to the Pet Mutation machine.
- Step 2: Submit the Pet you wish to mutate, which is upgraded to at least Level 50.
- Step 3: Pay 500 Million Cash.
After this, the machine will take an hour to grant a mutation to your Pet.
Note that you can't decide the Mutation your Pet will receive from the machine. The machine will randomly pick a mutation to grant your furry friend.
Here's the probability of the Pet Mutation machine to grant different mutations to your Pet:
- Shiny: 32.15%
- Inverted: 16.08%
- Windy: 9.65%
- Frozen: 9.65%
- Golden: 6.43%
- Tiny: 6.43%
- Mega: 6.43%
- IronSkin: 3.22%
- Radiant: 3.22%
- Shocked: 3.22%
- Rainbow: 3.22%
- Ascended: 0.32%
All fresh Pets released in the Pet Mutation update
Till heads to the cosmetic crate that has the highest open time every 30.39 seconds and reduces its open time by 175.32 seconds.
Iguanodon (Legendary) - Fawny
Fawny grants all dinosaur-type pets an extra 0.50 XP/s.
Pachycephalosaurus (Legendary) - Neko
Neko provides an extra 7.49% chance to reproduce a crafted item.
Dilophosaurus (Mythical) - Shano
Shano opens its frills every 10 minutes and produces venom that spreads around 10 other Pets, increasing their cooldown by 92.24 seconds or granting 2179.13 XP.
Ankylosaurus (Mythical) - Samira
When a player steals a fruit from your garden, Samira has a 16.78% chance of retrieving the stolen item.
Spinosaurus (Divine) - Simon
Simon absorbs a random mutation from 3.62 fruits in your garden every 19.46 minutes. Then, it spreads the contained Mutation to a fruit in your garden with a roar.
FAQs
How much does the Inverted Mutation cost?
You must pay 500 Million Cash to the Pet Mutation machine. It has a 16.08% chance of producing this Mutation.
How much time does it take for the Pet Mutation machine to grant an Inverted Mutation to a Pet?
One hour.
