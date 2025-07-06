Stonebite in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price

Grow a Garden offers a variety of seeds with different rarities, which determine the money you earn by selling them. Stonebite is an excellent seed for those looking for a fast money-making medium. It was released recently and can work wonders for your pocket in Grow a Garden.
Let's check out Stonebite's harvest value, rarity, and seed price in the game.
Everything you need to know about Stonebite in Grow a Garden
Where to get
The Stonebite seed is currently being offered in the freshly released Exotic Ancient Seed pack in the Limited Time Shop. Note that the pack is on sale only until July 12, 2025.
Here are all the items the pack offers and the chances of their obtainment:
- Stonebite 39%
- Paradise Petal 25%
- Horned Dinoshrrom 20%
- Boneboo 10%
- Firefly Fern 4.5%
- Fossilight Fruit 0.5%
Here are the prices of the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack:
- 1 Pack: 199 Robux
- 3 Packs: 575 Robux
- 10 Packs: 1,699 Robux
How to plant and the selling price
After acquiring the Stonebite Seed from the pack, you can equip it by clicking the number key on your keyboard that is associated with the seed. You can see this in the lowest corner of the screen.
- Step 1: Head over to your garden.
- Step 2: Hover the cursor over an empty space in your garden.
- Step 3: Press the left mouse button to plant the seed.
- Step 4: Give it some water.
- Step 5: Wait for the plant to grow, which will take about 15 seconds.
Once you've grown a Stonebite plant, you can sell it for around 35,000 Sheckles.
FAQs related to Stonebite in Grow a Garden
Is Stonebite a multi-harvest crop?
No.
What's the tier level of Stonebite?
It belongs to the Uncommon tier.
How much does a Stonebite plant weigh?
Approximately 1 kilogram.
When was the Stonebite seed introduced in Grow a Garden?
On July 5, 2025.
How does the Stonebite plant appear?
A Stonebite plant has a light green stem with a leaf. It has a light greyish-blue color of petals, which resembles the mouth of a serpent.
What are the other packs that the Limited Time Shop offers currently?
Here are other items the shop offers besides the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack:
- Premium Oasis Eggi Pack: 149 - 1,260 Roblux
- Forever Pack: 37 Roblux
- Multiple pets: 249 Roblux
- Cosmetics: 1 Billion Sheckles or 399 Roblux
