How to get Pumpkin Seeds in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden includes many common and easily accessible Seeds for new players with which they can start their farming journey. The Pumpkin Seed is one such early species. While it is available for purchase from the permanently available Seed Shop, it can only be acquired through Seed Packs. This Legendary Seed is easy to acquire, has a relatively short growth time, and produces Fruits that fetch a decent sum at the Sell station.

This guide will walk you through the process of getting Pumpkin Seeds in Grow a Garden, while also providing you with info on its sell value and harvest type.

Getting Pumpkin Seeds in Grow a Garden

Normal Seed Packs are available via daily quest completion (Image via Roblox)

The main method to get Pumpkin Seeds is through Seed Packs. They are a random drop from the Normal Seed Pack, which has a 12.5% chance of yielding the seeds. Completing daily quests grants you access to three Seed Packs each day.

While Pumpkin Seeds had a chance to be in the permanent Seed Shop, it was removed from the shop stock with the Summer update. Putting a number on the availability odds, you had a 10% chance of seeing it in the shop stock. Since the Seed Shop stock resets every five minutes, the Pumpkin Seed was a fairly common sight.

When the shop did include them in its stock, you could buy them for 3,000 Sheckles each. This places it squarely in the early-game territory, as these Seeds could be bought easily after a few minutes of farming. Of course, you had the option to circumvent the Shop stock RNG entirely using 210 Robux.

Pumpkin Seed rarity, sell value, and harvest type

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Pumpkin Seed has been designated the Legendary rarity, which places it with species like Durian, Violet Corn, Avocado, and more. Despite its high rarity, it is not particularly valuable, considering its low sell value and harvest type. Each Pumpkin Fruit sells for a base value of 3,400 Sheckles, which can vary based on size and Mutations.

This species is also a Single-Harvest type, which dramatically lowers its value. Once you harvest its Fruit, the plant will disappear from your farm, requiring you to fetch another from the Shop. Considering the RNG-heavy acquisition method and low sell value, the Pumpkin is not something you would want to invest in with the hopes of decent returns.

FAQs

How to get Pumpkin Seeds in Grow a Garden

Pumpkin Seeds have a 12.5% chance of dropping from the Normal Seed Pack.

What is the base sell value of a Pumpkin Fruit in Grow a Garden?

The base sell value of a Pumpkin Fruit is 3,400 Sheckles.

What rarity does Pumpkin Seed belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Pumpkin Seed has been designated the Legendary rarity.

