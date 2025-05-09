Pepper Seed in Grow a Garden: Price, where to get, and how to plant

Grow a Garden features a rarity system for its seeds that makes certain crops more valuable than others. The rarest seed type is known as Divine, which only encompasses a handful of plant species in the game. One such Divine seed is the Pepper Seed, which has a minuscule chance of showing up in the Seed Shop. This multi-harvest plant has a low growth time and sells for a high price, making it among the most valuable in the game.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Pepper Seed in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about Pepper Seed in Grow a Garden

Where to get and price

Pepper Seed in the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Pepper Seed can be acquired at the Seed Shop for 1 million Sheckles. It has a tiny chance (~0.1%) of appearing in the shop, which is what makes it more elusive than most other seeds.

Ad

Trending

You can only buy one Pepper seed at a time. This makes the acquisition process largely RNG-reliant if you’re not a paying player.

As a paying player, you can bypass the spawn rates entirely by purchasing the seed for 629 Robux. By doing so, you get instant access to the Pepper Seed and can plant it immediately to start reaping its benefits.

Also read: Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden: How to get, price, and usage

Ad

How to plant and sell price

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Planting the Pepper Seed is quite straightforward: equip it by pressing the corresponding number key or from your inventory, which can be accessed by pressing the Backtick (`) key. Then, hover your cursor over an empty space in your farm and press the left mouse button to plant the seed.

Ad

Pepper has a growth time of 15 minutes, after which it will produce a fruit every minute. These fruits can be sold for up to 10,000 Sheckles without any Mutations or other boosts. Considering the frequency of fruit production, the plant is an easy way to farm plenty of cash in no time.

Within 15 minutes of regularly picking the fruit, you will have enough to sell for upwards of 120,000, allowing you to afford a Sprinkler. Using the Sprinkler, you can amplify the growth rate, along with the rate of Mutations in your crops. With a little bit of luck, the fruits will have Mutations like Rainbow that multiply their selling price by up to 50x.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Pepper Seed in Grow a Garden

The Pepper Seed has a small chance of being available in the Seed Shop for 1,000,000 Sheckles.

What rarity is the Pepper Seed in Grow a Garden?

The Pepper Seed is of the Divine rarity, which is the highest rarity of seeds in the game.

Can Pepper Seeds receive Mutations in Grow a Garden?

Yes, Pepper Seeds can Mutate and receive high multipliers to their selling price as a result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024