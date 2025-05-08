Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden: How to get, price, and usage

Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden is a type of Gear players can use to improve the yield of their crops. This tool has a chance of showing up in the Gear Shop, at which point it can be bought using in-game Cash. Being a Mythical-rarity item, the Sprinkler is rather expensive but is well worth the improvements it brings to the farm.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

How to get and price

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the Godly Sprinkler can be bought from the Gear Shop at the far end of the map. The store is located at the opposite end of the Seeds Shop and Sell station, making it easy to find and interact with.

Ad

Trending

Once you interact with the Gear Shop vendor, there’s a chance for the Sprinkler to be in the shop stock. The odds of this can be somewhat low, considering the Godly Sprinkler is a Mythical-rarity item. So, you may have to wait for the store stock to refresh a few times before it shows up.

The Gear Shop resets its stock every five minutes – the Godly Sprinkler has an 11% chance of appearing in it each time. When it does spawn in the shop, you can buy up to two at a time for 120,000 Sheckles each.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

How to use

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

Once you purchase a Godly Sprinkler, it will become available for use in the hotbar. Press the corresponding number key or open your inventory using the backtick (`) key on the keyboard and use the mouse to equip the Sprinkler. Upon doing so, you will gain the ability to place the Gear wherever you want on the farm.

Ad

Placing the tool on your farm will cause it to improve the size and growth speed of the crops. Furthermore, the odds of Mutations appearing in the resulting produce are amplified by the Sprinkler. These effects last for five minutes, after which the Sprinkler will run out and need to be replaced.

You can place multiple Godly Sprinklers on the farm to stack their effects and make your crops as valuable as they can possibly be.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden

Godly Sprinkler can be bought for 120,000 Sheckles in the Gear Shop.

What is Godly Sprinkler used for in Grow a Garden?

Godly Sprinkler is used to improve the quality and value of your crops by boosting fruit size, speed, and Mutation odds.

What are the chances of Godly Sprinkler appearing in the Grow a Garden Gear Shop?

The chances of a Godly Sprinkler appearing in the Gear Shop are 11%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024