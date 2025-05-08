Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden: How to get, price, and usage

Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden is a type of Gear players can use to improve the yield of their crops. This tool has a chance of showing up in the Gear Shop, at which point it can be bought using in-game Cash. Being a Mythical-rarity item, the Sprinkler is rather expensive but is well worth the improvements it brings to the farm.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down the Godly Sprinkler in Grow a Garden
How to get and price
As mentioned, the Godly Sprinkler can be bought from the Gear Shop at the far end of the map. The store is located at the opposite end of the Seeds Shop and Sell station, making it easy to find and interact with.
Once you interact with the Gear Shop vendor, there’s a chance for the Sprinkler to be in the shop stock. The odds of this can be somewhat low, considering the Godly Sprinkler is a Mythical-rarity item. So, you may have to wait for the store stock to refresh a few times before it shows up.
The Gear Shop resets its stock every five minutes – the Godly Sprinkler has an 11% chance of appearing in it each time. When it does spawn in the shop, you can buy up to two at a time for 120,000 Sheckles each.
How to use
Once you purchase a Godly Sprinkler, it will become available for use in the hotbar. Press the corresponding number key or open your inventory using the backtick (`) key on the keyboard and use the mouse to equip the Sprinkler. Upon doing so, you will gain the ability to place the Gear wherever you want on the farm.
Placing the tool on your farm will cause it to improve the size and growth speed of the crops. Furthermore, the odds of Mutations appearing in the resulting produce are amplified by the Sprinkler. These effects last for five minutes, after which the Sprinkler will run out and need to be replaced.
You can place multiple Godly Sprinklers on the farm to stack their effects and make your crops as valuable as they can possibly be.
