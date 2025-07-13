What does the Sun Monkey do in Grow a Garden?

The Sun Monkey appears when the Sun God event goes live in Grow a Garden. This admin-specific Weather Event was introduced in the Friendship update and applies the Dawnbound Mutation to your Sunflowers. Once it kicks off, you will hear the change in the background score and see a special NPC on the map. But that's not all.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Sun Monkey in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about Son Monkey in Grow a Garden

Sun Monkey is also known as Jandel (Image via Roblox)

When does it appear?

Ad

Trending

The Son Monkey appears only in Grow a Garden's Sun God event; you can never be sure as to when it appears in-game, since only admins can activate this event. The Sun God event also has a very low chance of occurring randomly without it being triggered by an admin.

How does the Sun Monkey look?

Once the event goes live, you will see the Sun Monkey, aka Jandel, just behind the Cosmetics Shop. This giant monkey has a golden halo, which gives it a reverent touch. Once it shows up, you will also hear a change of the background score in-game, complementing the event.

Ad

What does the Sun Monkey do?

The Sun Monkey or Jandel bestows the Dawnbound Mutation, a new type, that grants a 150x Multiplier to the Sunflower you offer to it.

There's confusion among gamers as to whether Jandel grants this mutation to other fruits or flowers as well. Note that it affects only Sunflowers when you equip it and stand before Jandel, just at the edge of the cliff.

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

Ad

Some important things to know about other Weather events in Grow a Garden

Familiarize yourself with the Weather events (Image via Roblox)

Weather events can be split into regular, event-specific, and admin-specific festivities. While Regular events can occur any time and grant a lower number of mutations to your belongings, the event-specific ones arrive to complement an occasion or an ongoing event, granting a fair number of mutations to your possessions.

Ad

The admin-specific events, on the other hand, grant the most coveted mutations, which can work wonders for your plants. What makes them rare is that they are only triggered by admins, usually when an update is due. So, you can never be sure when they go live.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs related to Sun Monkey in Grow a Garden

How does the Sun Monkey mutate your Sunflower?

Ad

Pick a Sunflower from your farm, head to the Jandel, and stand still at the edge of the cliff just behind the Cosmetic Shop. Wait for a few seconds, and your flower will start glowing; this suggests that the mutation has been granted.

What is the Dawnbound Mutation?

The Dawnbound Mutation grants a 150x multiplier, which is one of the most potent mutations in-game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025