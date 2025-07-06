Paradise Petal in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, rarity, and seed price

Grow a Garden features seeds of different rarities that yield plants. Based on their rarity, these crops can get you Sheckles, an in-game currency. With the recent Prehistoric update, new items, such as Paradise Petal and Stonebite Seed, have been introduced in Grow a Garden; these are excellent money-making mediums.
Read on to learn about the harvest value, rarity, and Seed price of Paradise Petal in Grow a Garden.
Everything you need to know about Paradise Petal in Grow a Garden
Where to get
The Paradise Petal is currently available in the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack in the Limited Time Shop. Note that this pack will be available only until July 12, 2025.
Here are all the Seeds and the probability of getting them from the pack:
- Stonebite 39%
- Paradise Petal 25%
- Horned Dinoshrrom 20%
- Boneboo 10%
- Firefly Fern 4.5%
- Fossilight Fruit 0.5%
Here are the costs of the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack:
- 1 Pack: 199 Robux
- 3 Packs: 575 Robux
- 10 Packs: 1,699 Robux
How to plant and the selling price
After obtaining Paradise Petal seeds, equip them by hitting the number key on your keyboard with which the seed has been associated. You can see this in the bottom corner of the screen. Next, head over to your garden and follow the steps given below:
- Step 1: Hover the cursor over an empty space in your garden.
- Step 2: Press the left mouse button to plant the seed.
- Step 3: Pour some water over it.
- Step 4: Wait for the plant to grow. It may take some time.
Once the Paradise Petal has grown, it will yield four flowers. Each one of them can be sold for around 47,000 Sheckles.
FAQs related to Paradise Petal in Grow a Garden
Is Paradise Petal a multi-harvest plant?
Yes
What's the tier level of Paradise Petal?
Rare
How much does a Paradise Petal plant weigh?
Approximately 2.75 kilograms
When was the Paradise Petal seed introduced in Grow a Garden?
On July 5, 2025.
How does the Paradise Plant appear?
It has pink petals with leaves that point toward the sky.
What are the other items that the Limited Time Shop offers currently?
- Premium Oasis Eggi Pack: 149 - 1,260 Roblux
- Forever Pack: 37 Roblux
- Multiple pets: 249 Roblux
- Cosmetics: 1 Billion Sheckles or 399 Roblux
