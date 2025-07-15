How many Mutations are there in Grow a Garden?

Mutations work wonders for your Fruits, Veggies, and Pets in Grow a Garden. They enhance their visual appeal and increase their resource-generating capability. There are two types of Mutations in-game: Pet Mutations and Crop Mutations. The former is obtained naturally or via Weather, while the latter is acquired from the Pet Mutation machine.

It's difficult to list the exact number of Mutations available in the game, since the developer frequently releases new ones with each update. However, you can find 49 Mutations in Grow a Garden, as of this writing. Read on to learn more about them.

List of all Mutations in Grow a Garden

There are currently 49 Mutations in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Mutation name Sheckles multiplier/Trait Tiny Shrinks your Pet, slows its hunger rate by 20%, and gives it about 10 XP per second. Mega Increases the size of your Pet, its hunger rate by 20%, and boosts its XP gain to around 20 per second. IronSkin This trait has a 35% chance of retrieving your stolen fruit. Radiant Allows your Pet to emit sunshine that speeds up a nearby plant's growth by 24 hours every 25 minutes. Shocked Every 55 seconds, there's a 25% chance of attracting lightning and shocking nearby fruits during thunderstorms. Ascended Every 6 hours, it can grant a nearby fruit the Dawnbound mutation, increasing its value by 150x. Inverted Grants a stronger 30% XP boost per second. Windy Around every five minutes, there's a 25% chance for a nearby fruit to receive Windstruck Mutation. Golden Boosts your Pet's passive abilities slightly. Shiny Grants your Pet a 15% XP boost every second. Dawnbound 150x Starised 230x Zombified 25x Molten 25x Ceramic 30x Ancient Amber 50x Sundried 85x Paradisal 100x Alienlike 100x Galactic 120x Disco 125x Meteoric 125x Voidtouched 135x Burnt 4x Verdant 4x Wiltproof 4x Plasma 5x Honey glazed 5x Heavenly 5x Fried 8x Amber 10x Cooked 25x Old Amber 20x Frozen 10x Aurora 90x Shocked 100x Celestial 120x Coudtouched 5x Drenched 5x Twisted 5x Bloodlit 4x Sandy 3x Pollinated 3x Choc 2x Chilled 2x Clay 3x Windstruck 2x Moonlit 2x Gold 20x Rainbow 50x Wet 2x

These are all the Mutations currently available in the game. If you think we've missed any, feel free to mention them in the comment section.

FAQs related to Mutations in GAG

How to obtain Mutations from the Pet Mutation machine

You must submit your Pet (upgraded to at least Level 50) to the machine, and pay 500 Million Sheckles. Then, wait an hour, and the machine will randomly pick a Mutation from its inventory and grant your Pet the same.

What's the rarest Mutation?

The rarest Mutations in the game are classified in the Divine category, such as Dawnbound, Celestial, and Disco.

