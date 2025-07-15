  • home icon
How many Mutations are there in Grow a Garden?

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jul 15, 2025 08:58 GMT
Here are all the Mutations in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)
We look at all the Mutations in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Mutations work wonders for your Fruits, Veggies, and Pets in Grow a Garden. They enhance their visual appeal and increase their resource-generating capability. There are two types of Mutations in-game: Pet Mutations and Crop Mutations. The former is obtained naturally or via Weather, while the latter is acquired from the Pet Mutation machine.

It's difficult to list the exact number of Mutations available in the game, since the developer frequently releases new ones with each update. However, you can find 49 Mutations in Grow a Garden, as of this writing. Read on to learn more about them.

List of all Mutations in Grow a Garden

There are currently 49 Mutations in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)
There are currently 49 Mutations in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)
Mutation nameSheckles multiplier/Trait
TinyShrinks your Pet, slows its hunger rate by 20%, and gives it about 10 XP per second.
MegaIncreases the size of your Pet, its hunger rate by 20%, and boosts its XP gain to around 20 per second.
IronSkinThis trait has a 35% chance of retrieving your stolen fruit.
RadiantAllows your Pet to emit sunshine that speeds up a nearby plant's growth by 24 hours every 25 minutes.
ShockedEvery 55 seconds, there's a 25% chance of attracting lightning and shocking nearby fruits during thunderstorms.
AscendedEvery 6 hours, it can grant a nearby fruit the Dawnbound mutation, increasing its value by 150x.
InvertedGrants a stronger 30% XP boost per second.
WindyAround every five minutes, there's a 25% chance for a nearby fruit to receive Windstruck Mutation.
GoldenBoosts your Pet's passive abilities slightly.
ShinyGrants your Pet a 15% XP boost every second.
Dawnbound150x
Starised230x
Zombified25x
Molten25x
Ceramic30x
Ancient Amber50x
Sundried85x
Paradisal100x
Alienlike100x
Galactic120x
Disco125x
Meteoric 125x
Voidtouched135x
Burnt4x
Verdant4x
Wiltproof4x
Plasma5x
Honey glazed5x
Heavenly5x
Fried8x
Amber10x
Cooked25x
Old Amber20x
Frozen10x
Aurora90x
Shocked100x
Celestial120x
Coudtouched5x
Drenched5x
Twisted5x
Bloodlit4x
Sandy3x
Pollinated3x
Choc2x
Chilled2x
Clay3x
Windstruck2x
Moonlit2x
Gold20x
Rainbow50x
Wet2x
These are all the Mutations currently available in the game. If you think we've missed any, feel free to mention them in the comment section.

FAQs related to Mutations in GAG

How to obtain Mutations from the Pet Mutation machine

You must submit your Pet (upgraded to at least Level 50) to the machine, and pay 500 Million Sheckles. Then, wait an hour, and the machine will randomly pick a Mutation from its inventory and grant your Pet the same.

What's the rarest Mutation?

The rarest Mutations in the game are classified in the Divine category, such as Dawnbound, Celestial, and Disco.

