How many Mutations are there in Grow a Garden?

Mutations work wonders for your Fruits, Veggies, and Pets in Grow a Garden. They enhance their visual appeal and increase their resource-generating capability. There are two types of Mutations in-game: Pet Mutations and Crop Mutations. The former is obtained naturally or via Weather, while the latter is acquired from the Pet Mutation machine.
It's difficult to list the exact number of Mutations available in the game, since the developer frequently releases new ones with each update. However, you can find 49 Mutations in Grow a Garden, as of this writing. Read on to learn more about them.
List of all Mutations in Grow a Garden
Mutation name
Sheckles multiplier/Trait
Tiny
Shrinks your Pet, slows its hunger rate by 20%, and gives it about 10 XP per second.
Mega
Increases the size of your Pet, its hunger rate by 20%, and boosts its XP gain to around 20 per second.
IronSkin
This trait has a 35% chance of retrieving your stolen fruit.
Radiant
Allows your Pet to emit sunshine that speeds up a nearby plant's growth by 24 hours every 25 minutes.
Shocked
Every 55 seconds, there's a 25% chance of attracting lightning and shocking nearby fruits during thunderstorms.
Ascended
Every 6 hours, it can grant a nearby fruit the Dawnbound mutation, increasing its value by 150x.
Inverted
Grants a stronger 30% XP boost per second.
Windy
Around every five minutes, there's a 25% chance for a nearby fruit to receive Windstruck Mutation.
Golden
Boosts your Pet's passive abilities slightly.
Shiny
Grants your Pet a 15% XP boost every second.
Dawnbound
150x
Starised
230x
Zombified
25x
Molten
25x
Ceramic
30x
Ancient Amber
50x
Sundried
85x
Paradisal
100x
Alienlike
100x
Galactic
120x
Disco
125x
Meteoric
125x
Voidtouched
135x
Burnt
4x
Verdant
4x
Wiltproof
4x
Plasma
5x
Honey glazed
5x
Heavenly
5x
Fried
8x
Amber
10x
Cooked
25x
Old Amber
20x
Frozen
10x
Aurora
90x
Shocked
100x
Celestial
120x
Coudtouched
5x
Drenched
5x
Twisted
5x
Bloodlit
4x
Sandy
3x
Pollinated
3x
Choc
2x
Chilled
2x
Clay
3x
Windstruck
2x
Moonlit
2x
Gold
20x
Rainbow
50x
Wet
2x
These are all the Mutations currently available in the game. If you think we've missed any, feel free to mention them in the comment section.
How to obtain Mutations from the Pet Mutation machine
You must submit your Pet (upgraded to at least Level 50) to the machine, and pay 500 Million Sheckles. Then, wait an hour, and the machine will randomly pick a Mutation from its inventory and grant your Pet the same.
What's the rarest Mutation?
The rarest Mutations in the game are classified in the Divine category, such as Dawnbound, Celestial, and Disco.
