Grow a Garden Zen update patch notes

The Zen Event has gone live with the Zen update in Grow a Garden. The patch features content, including fresh Plants, Pets, and items, to name a few. The Zen Event, the main highlight of the patch, occurs every hour, giving a fruit from your garden a chance to turn tranquil.

Read on to learn about all the features the Zen update has brought to Grow a Garden.

All features of the Zen update

Dive in and explore the fresh content of the patch now! (Image via Roblox)

Zen Event

The Zen Event occurs every hour, giving your fruit a chance to turn tranquil.

Tranquil fruits can be traded for Zen Channeller, which helps you grow a tree.

There are five stages of the tree that you must finish.

As you level up the tree, more Zen shops will be unlocked.

To acquire Chi, trade tranquil fruit with Tanuki.

You can spend Chi at the Zen Shop to get incredible rewards.

You can also unlock unique tranquil items, such as Seed packs, Pets, Eggs, Seeds, and cosmetics, to name a few.

Garden Save Slots

Visit the mailbox near your garden to purchase a save slot for an extra garden save.

New Plants

Maple Apple

Spiked Mango

Hinomai

Soft Sunshine

Zen Rocks

Zenflare

Taro Flower

Serenity

Monoblooma

New Pets

Kitsune and five more Pets.

New items

Zen Seed pack (Offers six possible new seeds)

Zen Egg (Offers six possible Zen pets)

Zen Crate (Offers seven Zen cosmetics)

Zen Gnome Crate (Offers five possible Zen gnomes)

Tranquil Pet Mutation Shard (Offers the Tranquil mutation to a Pet)

Various mutation sprays

Events

Zen Aura

Crystal Beam

Various new admin weather

Various new mutations

Cosmetics

More than 15 new cosmetics have been introduced.

Travelling Merchant

Spray Merchant

Fixes and quality of life changes

A new code has been added.

Some weather chances have been altered.

The Seed Shop UI size has been increased for those playing on mobile.

The bug, which was showing a rainbow icon on prismatic fruits, has been fixed.

The Horned Dinoshroom devalue bug has been fixed.

FAQs related to Grow a Garden's Zen update

When did the Zen update go live in Grow a Garden?

The update went live in Grow a Garden today (July 19, 2025) around 2 pm (UTC+0).

Do you have to download the Zen update?

No, the patch will be automatically downloaded on your device.

When will Zen Events end in Grow a Garden?

The Zen Events will conclude on July 26, 2025.

