Grow a Garden Zen update patch notes

The Zen Event has gone live with the Zen update in Grow a Garden. The patch features content, including fresh Plants, Pets, and items, to name a few. The Zen Event, the main highlight of the patch, occurs every hour, giving a fruit from your garden a chance to turn tranquil.
Read on to learn about all the features the Zen update has brought to Grow a Garden.
All features of the Zen update
Zen Event
- The Zen Event occurs every hour, giving your fruit a chance to turn tranquil.
- Tranquil fruits can be traded for Zen Channeller, which helps you grow a tree.
- There are five stages of the tree that you must finish.
- As you level up the tree, more Zen shops will be unlocked.
- To acquire Chi, trade tranquil fruit with Tanuki.
- You can spend Chi at the Zen Shop to get incredible rewards.
- You can also unlock unique tranquil items, such as Seed packs, Pets, Eggs, Seeds, and cosmetics, to name a few.
Garden Save Slots
- Visit the mailbox near your garden to purchase a save slot for an extra garden save.
New Plants
- Maple Apple
- Spiked Mango
- Hinomai
- Soft Sunshine
- Zen Rocks
- Zenflare
- Taro Flower
- Serenity
- Monoblooma
New Pets
- Kitsune and five more Pets.
New items
- Zen Seed pack (Offers six possible new seeds)
- Zen Egg (Offers six possible Zen pets)
- Zen Crate (Offers seven Zen cosmetics)
- Zen Gnome Crate (Offers five possible Zen gnomes)
- Tranquil Pet Mutation Shard (Offers the Tranquil mutation to a Pet)
- Various mutation sprays
Events
- Zen Aura
- Crystal Beam
- Various new admin weather
- Various new mutations
Cosmetics
More than 15 new cosmetics have been introduced.
Travelling Merchant
Spray Merchant
Fixes and quality of life changes
- A new code has been added.
- Some weather chances have been altered.
- The Seed Shop UI size has been increased for those playing on mobile.
- The bug, which was showing a rainbow icon on prismatic fruits, has been fixed.
- The Horned Dinoshroom devalue bug has been fixed.
FAQs related to Grow a Garden's Zen update
When did the Zen update go live in Grow a Garden?
The update went live in Grow a Garden today (July 19, 2025) around 2 pm (UTC+0).
Do you have to download the Zen update?
No, the patch will be automatically downloaded on your device.
When will Zen Events end in Grow a Garden?
The Zen Events will conclude on July 26, 2025.
