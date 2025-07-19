  • home icon
Grow a Garden Zen update patch notes

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:40 GMT
A new update is here! (Image via Roblox)
The Zen Event has gone live with the Zen update in Grow a Garden. The patch features content, including fresh Plants, Pets, and items, to name a few. The Zen Event, the main highlight of the patch, occurs every hour, giving a fruit from your garden a chance to turn tranquil.

Read on to learn about all the features the Zen update has brought to Grow a Garden.

All features of the Zen update

Dive in and explore the fresh content of the patch now! (Image via Roblox)
Zen Event

  • The Zen Event occurs every hour, giving your fruit a chance to turn tranquil.
  • Tranquil fruits can be traded for Zen Channeller, which helps you grow a tree.
  • There are five stages of the tree that you must finish.
  • As you level up the tree, more Zen shops will be unlocked.
  • To acquire Chi, trade tranquil fruit with Tanuki.
  • You can spend Chi at the Zen Shop to get incredible rewards.
  • You can also unlock unique tranquil items, such as Seed packs, Pets, Eggs, Seeds, and cosmetics, to name a few.
Garden Save Slots

  • Visit the mailbox near your garden to purchase a save slot for an extra garden save.

New Plants

  • Maple Apple
  • Spiked Mango
  • Hinomai
  • Soft Sunshine
  • Zen Rocks
  • Zenflare
  • Taro Flower
  • Serenity
  • Monoblooma

New Pets

  • Kitsune and five more Pets.

New items

  • Zen Seed pack (Offers six possible new seeds)
  • Zen Egg (Offers six possible Zen pets)
  • Zen Crate (Offers seven Zen cosmetics)
  • Zen Gnome Crate (Offers five possible Zen gnomes)
  • Tranquil Pet Mutation Shard (Offers the Tranquil mutation to a Pet)
  • Various mutation sprays
Events

  • Zen Aura
  • Crystal Beam
  • Various new admin weather
  • Various new mutations

Cosmetics

More than 15 new cosmetics have been introduced.

Travelling Merchant

Spray Merchant

Fixes and quality of life changes

  • A new code has been added.
  • Some weather chances have been altered.
  • The Seed Shop UI size has been increased for those playing on mobile.
  • The bug, which was showing a rainbow icon on prismatic fruits, has been fixed.
  • The Horned Dinoshroom devalue bug has been fixed.
FAQs related to Grow a Garden's Zen update

When did the Zen update go live in Grow a Garden?

The update went live in Grow a Garden today (July 19, 2025) around 2 pm (UTC+0).

Do you have to download the Zen update?

No, the patch will be automatically downloaded on your device.

When will Zen Events end in Grow a Garden?

The Zen Events will conclude on July 26, 2025.

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

