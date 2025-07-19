All new Pets in Grow a Garden Zen Event

A new Grow a Garden Zen Event rolled out in the latest update of July 19, 2025. The update introduced fresh seeds, items, admin weathers, mutations, and more. Additionally, seven new Pets made their debut in the game. Two of them are of Legendary rarity, two of Mythical, and one each of Prismatic, Uncommon, and Rare. You can obtain them from the new Zen Egg.

That said, here is the list of all the new Pets that debuted in the Zen Event, their details, and how to get them.

Details of all new Pets in the Grow a Garden Zen Event

Kitsune, the latest Prismatic rarity Pet (Image via Roblox)

Below are all the Grow a Garden Pets introduced in the Zen Event and their abilities:

1) Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu is an Uncommon rarity Pet introduced in the Grow a Garden Zen Event. It is similar to a Golden Lab or Dog, but is more powerful than them. This Pet’s passive, Man's Best Tomodachi, has a 15.11% chance to dig up a random seed from your garden. This effect triggers every 57 seconds.

2) Nihonzaru

Nihonzaru belongs to the Rare rarity in Grow a Garden. You need to have a Hot Spring to trigger its passive, Bathe Time. The Pet bathes in the spring while its passive buffs other active critters’ abilities by a small percentage.

3) Tanuki

Tanuki is the latest Legendary rarity Pet in Grow a Garden. It's passive, Mischief, causes him to perform random actions every 10 minutes and 30 seconds, creating mischief.

4) Tanchozuru

Tanchozuru is another Legendary rarity Pet introduced in the latest Zen Event. Its passive is called Balance and Harmony. It has a 5.23% chance to apply the new Tranquil mutation to fruits within 15.47 studs every 10 minutes. Tranquil mutation grants a 20x multiplier to the fruits’ selling value.

5) Kappa

Kappa is a Mythical rarity Pet that is obtainable during the Zen Event. Its passive is called Water Spirit, which grants two mutations. The Pet applies the Wet mutation to nearby fruits every 7.58 seconds. If a fruit already has Wet, then it has a 10.24% chance to replace it with the Bloodlit mutation.

Also read: All Pets that give mutations

6) Kitsune

Kitsune is the latest Prismatic rarity Pet in Grow a Garden. It can interact with another player’s garden and mutate their fruits with its passive, Nine-Tailed Myth. Every 20 minutes, it applies the Chakra or Foxfire Chakra mutation to a random fruit in another player's plot. Following that, it duplicates the fruit and hands it to you.

7) Koi

Koi is a Mythical rarity Pet in Grow a Garden. You don’t have to hatch an Egg to get it. Grow the Zen Channeller’s tree to level four and buy it at the Zen Shop for 45 Chi or 449 Robux. The Pet’s passive, Fish of Fortune, increases Egg hatch luck by a small percentage. So, you will have an increased chance of obtaining higher rarity Pets from Eggs.

How to get all the new Pets in the Grow a Garden Zen Event

The new Zen Egg (Image via Roblox)

You can obtain all of the above-listed Pets, except Koi, by hatching a Zen Egg. It can be obtained by handing over a Tranquil plant to the Unk NPC and purchasing it at the Zen Shop with Chi. The Egg costs 30 Chi at the Shop or 149 Robux if you want to spend money.

You must wait for four hours and 10 minutes for an Egg to hatch. Here is the hatch chance for each Pet:

Shiba Inu: 40%

40% Nihonzaru: 31%

31% Tanuki: 20%

20% Tanchozuru: 4.6%

4.6% Kappa: 3.5%

3.5% Kitsune: 0.08%

FAQs

How many Pets debuted in the Grow a Garden Zen Event?

A total of seven Pets debuted here.

Which is the highest rarity Pet to debut in the Zen Event?

Kitsune is the highest rarity Pet to debut in the event. It belongs to the Prismatic rarity and has a 0.08% chance to hatch.

How to get all the new Pets in the Zen Event.

You can get all Pets, except Koi, from a Zen Egg. Koi can be purchased at the Zen Shop for 45 Chi.

