Grow a Garden Radioactive Mutation guide

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Jul 19, 2025 17:36 GMT
Grow a Garden loading screen
Your crops get Radioactive after you launch a certain carrot rocket (Image via Roblox)

Developer Jandel has once again used his admin powers to add a unique event and its associated Mutation in Grow a Garden. Introduced just before the release of the Zen update, the Radioactive Mutation grants a high multiplier to your crops. It can be obtained during a special event where players sacrifice their garden produce to launch a rocket.

Let's take a look at the obtainability and effects of the Radioactive Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get the Radioactive Mutation in Grow a Garden

The carrot rocket in the game (Image via Roblox)
The Radioactive Mutation is tied to the Radioactive Carrot event in Grow a Garden. It is an admin-spawned event that made its exciting first appearance minutes before the release of the Zen update.

During the event, a carrot-shaped rocket named Radioactive Carrot appears behind the Gear Shop and the Pet Egg Shop. Attached to it is a huge pipe that shows the vessel's fuel. It begins from 0%, but you can increase it by depositing any fruits and vegetables.

Once the fuel reaches 100%, the rocket will launch into the sky and give the Radioactive Mutation. You're guaranteed to get it on one of your crops. However, the crops will receive the Radioactive benefits randomly.

The developer usually provides a heads-up by sending a server-wide message before launching this event. When they do, pick fruits and vegetables from your garden that have low value. You can then use them to fuel the Radioactive Carrot once it spawns on the map.

Effects of the Radioactive Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Radioactive and Windstruck Coconut (Image via Roblox)
Crops with the Radioactive Mutation have a bright neon green color in Grow a Garden. It is distinct from the visual effects provided by the Infected Mutation, because the latter makes the crop turn a darker shade of green.

Apart from giving an eye-catching hue to crops, the Radioactive Mutation provides an 80x sell value multiplier. As always, the multiplier benefits are stackable. A Radioactive and Windstruck Coconut weighing 13.31 kg will have its value increased by a factor of 82, thus selling for 29,241 Sheckles.

Radioactive's value multiplier surpasses both the recently introduced Infected and Ancient Amber. It is highly profitable, especially if you have a T-Rex and Spinosaurus in your garden. Both dinosaurs can spread the Mutation to other crops and let you sell the harvest for loads of Sheckles.

Also check: Grow a Garden Fruit tier list

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Is it necessary to fuel the rocket to get the Radioactive Mutation?

Yes, you have to fuel the rocket completely, so that it launches and randomly mutates your crops.

How much time do players have to fuel the Radioactive Carrot?

Players have only a minute to fuel the carrot rocket until it disappears. That said, the developer could decide to keep it for a longer duration on the map.

What is the Radioactive Mutation value multiplier?

This rare Mutation increases a crop's value by an 80x multiplier.

Can all crops become Radioactive?

Yes, all crops can get this Mutation. It is not limited to a single plant, such as the Sunflower-specific Dawnbound Mutation.

