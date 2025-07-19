Grow a Garden Infected Mutation guide

Grow a Garden has regularly introduced new Mutations to offer players quicker ways to earn Sheckles. The Infected Mutation is among the most lucrative, since it significantly increases a crop's value while giving it a vibrant green color. You can obtain it from a special weather event that features zombies visiting your garden.

This guide explains how to obtain the Infected Mutation and its bestowed effects in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get the Infected Mutation in Grow a Garden

Zombies enter your garden and mutate random crops (Image via Roblox)

The Infected Mutation can be obtained during the Brains Event in Grow a Garden. This developer-triggered weather event features the entire sky turning an ominous green, which is followed by violent lightning strikes on the map. It creates small craters on the ground from which the green-skinned zombies emerge.

The zombies deal no damage; instead, they enter your garden and apply the Infected Mutation to random crops. The event runs for just a minute, so acquiring this Mutation is extremely difficult.

You cannot influence the path of the zombies in any way. Fortunately, at least a single zombie is bound to pop up near your garden. It will often try to enter deeper into your garden, so make sure no trees are blocking its path.

The Brains Event was first seen during the Pet Mutations update. Later, prior to the release of the Zen update, the developer used their admin powers to run it multiple times and give more players Infected crops.

Effects of the Infected Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Windstruck, Chilled, and Infected Coconut (Image via Roblox)

The Infected Mutation gives a green color to fruits and vegetables. Additionally, it has green visual effects around it that are best visible during nighttime.

Similar to other Mutations, Infected also increases the sell price of the affected crop. It gives a whopping 75x value multiplier, which is higher than Ancient Amber and Friendbound Mutations in Grow a Garden. This multiplier is stackable with the benefits provided by others.

For the best chances of getting Infected crops, play the game an hour before an update goes live. Developer Jandel uses their admin-abuse powers to trigger different events, which often include the zombie-spawning Brains Event.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When can I get the Infected Mutation?

This Mutation is applied to your crops during the Brains Event.

Does the Brains Event guarantee that players will get Infected crops?

No, the event does not guarantee that you will get the Infected Mutation. There could be instances when the zombies don't apply it to your crops.

What is the duration of the Brains Event?

Currently, this developer event only lasts a single minute.

What is the value multiplier of the Infected Mutation?

The Infected Mutation bestows a 75x sale value multiplier.

What if a player is struck by lightning during the Brains Event?

The lightning does not hurt players, but it does knock them back some distance and leaves small craters on the ground.

