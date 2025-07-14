Grow a Garden Friendbound Mutation guide

Grow a Garden's latest update has added a new Mutation that is powered by friendship. The Friendbound Mutation massively increases a crop's value and gives it a bright red glow. It can affect all crops, including those introduced by the recent update, but it demands dedicated gameplay from two players.

This guide explores the availability and effects of the new Friendbound Mutation in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Friendbound Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Friendship Pot is a Divine item (Image via Roblox)

To get the Friendbound Mutation, you'll need to purchase a Friendship Pot and link it with a friend. Then, both you and your friend must interact with the pot after every 12 hours to create and maintain a streak. Eventually, colorful flowers will emerge from the pot, giving crops in your garden a chance to be affected by the Friendbound Mutation.

Here's the step-by-step process on how to get Friendbound crops in Grow a Garden:

Buy a Friendship Pot : You must have the Friendship Pot to get the Mutation. It can be purchased from the Gear Shop for 15,000,000 Sheckles once it is in stock.

: You must have the Friendship Pot to get the Mutation. It can be purchased from the Gear Shop for 15,000,000 Sheckles once it is in stock. Link the Friendship Pot to a friend : Equip the Friendship Pot from the inventory, and then approach a friend. When prompted to link the pot to the nearby player, press the 'E' key on PC or simply tap the screen on mobile.

: Equip the Friendship Pot from the inventory, and then approach a friend. When prompted to link the pot to the nearby player, press the 'E' key on PC or simply tap the screen on mobile. Wait for the response : Your friend needs to accept the invitation to become a link to the Friendship Pot.

: Your friend needs to accept the invitation to become a link to the Friendship Pot. Tend the pot : Once linked, both you and your friend must tend the pot after every 12 hours. This will create a streak.

: Once linked, both you and your friend must tend the pot after every 12 hours. This will create a streak. Maintain the streak : The higher the streak on the Friendship Pot, the better your chance of acquiring the Friendbound Mutation on crops.

: The higher the streak on the Friendship Pot, the better your chance of acquiring the Friendbound Mutation on crops. Obtain the Friendbound Mutation: If a crop is affected by the Mutation, a message will appear on the screen: "The power of friendship has given a plant the Friendbound mutation!"

A single Friendship Pot can be linked to a single friend. However, there is no limit to the number of pots you can purchase and link with friends. The best way to get the Friendbound Mutation is to buy several pots and link them with friends who play the game regularly.

Effects of the Friendbound Mutation in Grow a Garden

A Cacao with Windstruck and Friendbound Mutations (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden Friendbound Mutation gives crops a red glow. Yet, the floating hearts around it are its most distinctive feature. They appear next to the crop frequently to signify the power of friendship.

Interestingly, the Friendbound Mutation isn't just for show. It gives a massive 70x sell value multiplier apart from 'heart-full' visual effects to a crop. The Mutation benefit is stackable with boosts provided by others, for instance, a Windstruck and Friendbound Cacao will have a 72x value multiplier in the game.

Given that the Friendbound Mutation is applied randomly, consider planting high-value crops in your garden, such as Cacao, Sugar Apple, and Fossilight. You'll earn loads of Sheckles by maintaining the Friendship Streak streak, getting Friendbound crops, and then selling them.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How often does the Friendship Pot grant the Friendbound Mutation?

You are most likely to get a Friendbound crop within a streak of 10.

How do I tend the Friendship Pot?

You can tend the pot by interacting with it in the game.

What is the sell value multiplier provided by the Friendbound Mutation?

This Mutation gives a 70x value multiplier.

