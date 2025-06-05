How to get big plants in Grow a Garden

The plant size in Grow a Garden directly impacts how much its Fruits sell for at the Sell station. Larger plants produce bigger Fruits, which increases the value they fetch when sold. So, having a massive plant on your farm always leads to more profit, giving you more funds to work with in your playthrough. Getting large plants is mostly RNG-dependent, and so, the easiest way to get a big plant is to sow the seeds of a particular species in bulk.

Here’s how you can get big plants in Grow a Garden.

Getting big plants in Grow a Garden

A large plant (Image via Roblox)

Larger plants are not easily acquired, particularly since the growth spurt triggers randomly. Since predicting what causes them to become large is impossible, the best way to get massive crops is to sow their seeds in bulk. That way, you are bound to get a large plant sooner or later.

There are multiple layers of RNG at play here; the first is the stock of seeds for the desired crop. If the Seed Shop doesn’t include the seeds for the plant, then you must wait for it to restock or use Robux to buy them directly. Each seed has a set percentage chance to show up in the shop, so you must continue checking it every five minutes.

The second layer of RNG determines whether the plant will develop into a huge one or not. This cannot be influenced by any external factors; it’s purely the luck of the draw. Once you plant the seed, either it will become massive or it won’t.

So, once you have a stockpile of the desired seed, plant them close together and add a Sprinkler nearby to boost their growth speeds. Once they are fully grown, if they are not massive, use the Shovel tool to remove them and make space for the next batch. Continue to repeat the process until you have a towering plant on your farm.

Best plants to turn big

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Considering the amount of RNG involved in the process, the best species to try to turn big are those that can be acquired easily. These include some of the most common plant seeds in Seed Packs, like the Flower Seed Pack or the Normal Seed Pack. Furthermore, seeds that can be bought readily from the shop are also good candidates for this.

Here are a few decent-value seeds that you can use for the process detailed in the previous section:

Seed Shop: Apple, Corn, and Tomato.

Apple, Corn, and Tomato. Normal Seed Pack: Coconut, Cactus, and Dragonfruit.

Coconut, Cactus, and Dragonfruit. Flower Seed Pack: Foxglove, Rose, Lilac, and Pink Lily.

Foxglove, Rose, Lilac, and Pink Lily. Rainbow Sack: Durian, Cranberry, and Eggplant.

FAQs

Can any plant become big in Grow a Garden?

Yes, all plants have a small chance to become massive once their seeds are planted.

Is it possible to impact the size of a plant in Grow a Garden?

No, it’s not possible to directly affect the size of a plant.

Do Sprinklers affect the size of a plant in Grow a Garden?

No, Sprinklers only affect the growth speed and the size of the harvest, not the size of the plant itself.

