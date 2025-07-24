There are numerous merchants in Grow a Garden. This Roblox title allows players to own their own orchard of earn as much money as possible by harvesting rare crops and selling them at a high price. However, oftentimes players will need to use items to take advantage of the various mechanics of the game.

This article lists all the merchants in Grow a Garden.

Note: This article only lists the merchants available at the time of writing.

All Merchants in Grow a Garden

There are a total of six merchants in Grow a Garden as of this writing. Here are all of them:

Seeds Shop (operated by Sam)

Sell Stuff (operated by Steven)

Pet Eggs (operated by Raphael)

Gear Shop (operated by Eloise)

Cosmetics (operated by Isaac)

The raccoon (limited-time merchant)

Seeds Shop (operated by Sam)

The Seed Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Considering that you'll be doing farming for the majority of the game, knowing where to acquire seeds is important. You can buy kernels at the stall named "Seed Shop." Once there, press E when standing near the merchant. He'll show you all the seeds.

However, each of them has a limited quantity. So, if they go out of stock, you won't be able to buy it with Sheckles. Instead, you must use Robux to purchase them. Scroll downwards to find the required seed. Note that you can also gift seeds to other players.

Players can immediately teleport to the Seed Shop. Simply press the "Seeds" button at the top of the screen. Sam is one of the first merchants you'll interact with in the game.

Sell Stuff (operated by Steven)

The Sell Stuff shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Once you've grown out the plant, you'll need to sell it somewhere to realize the profit. You can sell almost anything at the Sell Shop. Press E to interact with him. You can either choose to sell your entire inventory or just the item you're currently holding.

He can also tell you the worth of an item without you giving it to him first. Similar to seeds, you can warp to him by pressing the "Sell" button.

Pet Eggs (operated by Raphael)

The Pet Eggs shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The Pet Eggs shop both buys and sells stuff. As the name suggests, if you want an egg to hatch a pet out of, you can buy it from him. Press E and select the " Show me the egg shop option to open the shop menu. There, you can buy all the different eggs currently for sale. However, this shop also operates on a stock basis. Thus, oftentimes you'll see items being out of stock, forcing you to either buy them with Sheckles or wait.

Aside from OSAP operating the shop, Raphael can also sell your pets, giving you the appropriate amount of Sheckles in return. He is located at the edge of the map. To the extreme opposite of the Sell and Seed shops.

Gear Shop (operated by Eloise)

The Gear Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

As the name suggests, any gear you want to buy, you'll need to do so from her. She is located beside Pet Eggs. Eloise's shop also operates on a stock basis. Thus, you'll need to buy her items through Sheckles or Robux. She is also the one who provides you with daily quests, which you can complete to earn seed packs.

Cosmetics (operated by Isaac)

The Cosmetics Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Cosmetics stall provides all the different furniture for your garden, ranging from Cooler Chests to Wood Flooring. These items also operate on the basis of stocks. Isaac is situated beside Eloise.

The raccoon (limited-time merchant)

The Zen Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The raccoon is a limited-time merchant that will provide you with thematic items during the Zen Event. However, instead of using Sheckles, its primary currency is Chi, which is acquired by trading Tranquil Plants to the same animal.

The raccoon's Zen Shop operates on a stock basis. Thus, if any item is out of stock, the only alternative is to purchase it via Robux. Furthermore, some items will be locked. These can only be unlocked by growing the Zen Tree via giving Tranquil Plants to the Zen Channeller. The raccoon is situated at the center of the map. It is one of the many merchants in the game as long as the Zen Event is in play.

Those were all the merchants in Grow a Garden.

