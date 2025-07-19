How to earn Chi in Grow a Garden

Chi is a new currency introduced with the Grow a Garden Zen update, launched on July 19, 2025. As the name suggests, it introduces Zen-named items and mechanics to the game. However, many players will realize that they cannot purchase these new objects with Sheckles. Instead, they'll need to earn a new currency.

Ad

This article provides information on Chi in Grow a Garden.

How to acquire Chi in Grow a Garden

The pet raccoon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

There is an entire process behind acquiring Chi in the game. You'll notice after the update that there is a new biome in the middle of the server. Inside it, you'll find two NPCs, the Zen Channeller and his pet raccoon. Each in-game hour, an Aura Event will trigger in the game, which can randomly provide the Tranquil mutation to your fruits.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Fossilight in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed price

You can then sell these crops to the Channeller's pet to acquire Chi. The rarer the fruit, the higher the Chi awarded.

However, some items in the pet's shop will be inaccessible. To unlock them, players will need to give the Tranquil fruits to the Zen Channeller himself. While this won't provide any Chi, it will grow the Zen Tree. Upgrading it to different Levels will unlock more items in the pet's shop.

Ad

Also read: All new Grow a Garden Pet modification Items

Here's how to exchange your plants for Chi:

Head over to the Raccoon on the left of the Zen Channeller.

Press E to interact with him. It will open up a list of options.

You can exchange all the Tranquil plants for the Chi. Or if you only want to sell a single crop, you can hold it in your hands beforehand and select the "Take this plant" option.

You'll acquire the appropriate Chi. You can then spend it on the same animal's Zen Shop to purchase items. Or you can buy them using Robux instead.

Ad

Here is all the Chi you can acquire depending on the rarity of the plants:

Common : 1 Chi

: 1 Chi Uncommon : 2 Chi

: 2 Chi Rare : 3 Chi

: 3 Chi Legendary : 4 Chi

: 4 Chi Mythical : 5 Chi

: 5 Chi Divine : 6 Chi

: 6 Chi Prismatic : 7 Chi

: 7 Chi Transcendent: 8 Chi

FAQs regarding Chi

How do you acquire Chi?

You can get it by giving plants with the Tranquil mutation to the pet raccoon to the left of the Zen Channeller.

What is the best way to get the most Chi?

Sell a Transcendent-rarity plant to the raccoon.

Ad

How do you unlock items in the Zen Shop?

Level up the Zen Tree by giving Tranquil fruits to Zen Channeller.

That's all about acquiring Chi in Grow a Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025