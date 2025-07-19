How to earn Chi in Grow a Garden

Chi is a new currency introduced with the Grow a Garden Zen update, launched on July 19, 2025. As the name suggests, it introduces Zen-named items and mechanics to the game. However, many players will realize that they cannot purchase these new objects with Sheckles. Instead, they'll need to earn a new currency.
How to acquire Chi in Grow a Garden
There is an entire process behind acquiring Chi in the game. You'll notice after the update that there is a new biome in the middle of the server. Inside it, you'll find two NPCs, the Zen Channeller and his pet raccoon. Each in-game hour, an Aura Event will trigger in the game, which can randomly provide the Tranquil mutation to your fruits.
You can then sell these crops to the Channeller's pet to acquire Chi. The rarer the fruit, the higher the Chi awarded.
However, some items in the pet's shop will be inaccessible. To unlock them, players will need to give the Tranquil fruits to the Zen Channeller himself. While this won't provide any Chi, it will grow the Zen Tree. Upgrading it to different Levels will unlock more items in the pet's shop.
Here's how to exchange your plants for Chi:
- Head over to the Raccoon on the left of the Zen Channeller.
- Press E to interact with him. It will open up a list of options.
- You can exchange all the Tranquil plants for the Chi. Or if you only want to sell a single crop, you can hold it in your hands beforehand and select the "Take this plant" option.
- You'll acquire the appropriate Chi. You can then spend it on the same animal's Zen Shop to purchase items. Or you can buy them using Robux instead.
Here is all the Chi you can acquire depending on the rarity of the plants:
- Common: 1 Chi
- Uncommon: 2 Chi
- Rare: 3 Chi
- Legendary: 4 Chi
- Mythical: 5 Chi
- Divine: 6 Chi
- Prismatic: 7 Chi
- Transcendent: 8 Chi
FAQs regarding Chi
How do you acquire Chi?
You can get it by giving plants with the Tranquil mutation to the pet raccoon to the left of the Zen Channeller.
What is the best way to get the most Chi?
Sell a Transcendent-rarity plant to the raccoon.
How do you unlock items in the Zen Shop?
Level up the Zen Tree by giving Tranquil fruits to Zen Channeller.
