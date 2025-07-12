  • home icon
All new Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Items

By Meet Soni
Published Jul 12, 2025 20:13 GMT
1
Listing all the new Grow a Garden items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Grow a Garden has introduced many new mechanics with its Prehistoric update. One of them is Pet Mutations. Players can add 1 of 12 random mutations to Level 50+ animals. However, this process can take a while. Building on it, the developers have also added new items to provide different buffs to the Pets. However, all of them will require resources to acquire, whether it is money or materials.

This article lists all the latest items included in the July update.

All new Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Items

The Prehistoric expansion has added six new items to the game. These are:

Treat

Tier

Crafting Ingredients

Purchasing Price (from the Shop)

Robux Cost

Effect

Small Toy x3

-

  • 1x Common Egg
  • 1x Coconut Seed
  • 1x Coconut
  • 1 Million Sheckles

None

139

Give your Pet a small boost to their passive ability.

Small Treat x3

-

  • 1x Common Egg
  • 1x Dragon Fruit Seed
  • 1x Blueberry
  • 1 Million Sheckles

None

89

Give your Pet a small boost to their XP over time.

Medium Toy x1

Legendary

None

Currently unknown

189

Give your Pet a medium boost to their passive ability.

Medium Treat x1

Legendary

None

Currently unknown

119

Give your Pet a medium boost to their XP over time.

Levelup Lollipop x1

Prismatic

None

Currently unknown

79

Increases your Pet’s age by 1.

How to acquire each item

Small Toy and Small Treat

Small Toy and Treat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)
Small Toy and Treat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Small Toy and Small Treat are only obtainable via the Crafting Station found beside the Gear shop (at the edge of the area, opposite from the Sell and Seed stalls). Press "E" to open the recipe list and select the item. You can either invest the materials mentioned above to craft the items or buy them by spending Robux.

Medium Toy, Medium Treat, and Levelup Lollipop

Medium Toy and Treat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)
Medium Toy and Treat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The three items cannot be crafted. Instead, you must visit the Gear shop and buy them by either spending Sheckles or Robux. The Sheckle prices for all three are currently unknown due to them being out of stock, as of writing. However, if we were to speculate, it would go for over a million Sheckles.

FAQs about the new in-game items

Can you craft only one Small Toy/Treat?

No. Unfortunately, the lowest quantity of Small Toy/Treat you can craft is three as of writing.

What do Toys and Treats do?

Toys provide a boost to a Pet's passive ability. Treat buffs their XP accumulation.

Can you craft Levelup Lollipop?

No. As of writing, the only way to acquire Levelup Lollipop is via the Gear shop.

