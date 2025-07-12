Grow a Garden has introduced many new mechanics with its Prehistoric update. One of them is Pet Mutations. Players can add 1 of 12 random mutations to Level 50+ animals. However, this process can take a while. Building on it, the developers have also added new items to provide different buffs to the Pets. However, all of them will require resources to acquire, whether it is money or materials.
This article lists all the latest items included in the July update.
All new Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Items
The Prehistoric expansion has added six new items to the game. These are:
How to acquire each item
Small Toy and Small Treat
Small Toy and Small Treat are only obtainable via the Crafting Station found beside the Gear shop (at the edge of the area, opposite from the Sell and Seed stalls). Press "E" to open the recipe list and select the item. You can either invest the materials mentioned above to craft the items or buy them by spending Robux.
Medium Toy, Medium Treat, and Levelup Lollipop
The three items cannot be crafted. Instead, you must visit the Gear shop and buy them by either spending Sheckles or Robux. The Sheckle prices for all three are currently unknown due to them being out of stock, as of writing. However, if we were to speculate, it would go for over a million Sheckles.
FAQs about the new in-game items
Can you craft only one Small Toy/Treat?
No. Unfortunately, the lowest quantity of Small Toy/Treat you can craft is three as of writing.
What do Toys and Treats do?
Toys provide a boost to a Pet's passive ability. Treat buffs their XP accumulation.
Can you craft Levelup Lollipop?
No. As of writing, the only way to acquire Levelup Lollipop is via the Gear shop.
