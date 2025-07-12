Grow a Garden has introduced many new mechanics with its Prehistoric update. One of them is Pet Mutations. Players can add 1 of 12 random mutations to Level 50+ animals. However, this process can take a while. Building on it, the developers have also added new items to provide different buffs to the Pets. However, all of them will require resources to acquire, whether it is money or materials.

This article lists all the latest items included in the July update.

All new Grow a Garden Pet Mutations Items

The Prehistoric expansion has added six new items to the game. These are:

Treat Tier Crafting Ingredients Purchasing Price (from the Shop) Robux Cost Effect Small Toy x3 - 1x Common Egg

1x Coconut Seed

1x Coconut

1 Million Sheckles None 139 Give your Pet a small boost to their passive ability. Small Treat x3 - 1x Common Egg

1x Dragon Fruit Seed

1x Blueberry 1 Million Sheckles None 89 Give your Pet a small boost to their XP over time. Medium Toy x1 Legendary None Currently unknown 189 Give your Pet a medium boost to their passive ability. Medium Treat x1 Legendary None Currently unknown 119 Give your Pet a medium boost to their XP over time. Levelup Lollipop x1 Prismatic None Currently unknown 79 Increases your Pet’s age by 1.

How to acquire each item

Small Toy and Small Treat

Small Toy and Treat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Small Toy and Small Treat are only obtainable via the Crafting Station found beside the Gear shop (at the edge of the area, opposite from the Sell and Seed stalls). Press "E" to open the recipe list and select the item. You can either invest the materials mentioned above to craft the items or buy them by spending Robux.

Medium Toy, Medium Treat, and Levelup Lollipop

Medium Toy and Treat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The three items cannot be crafted. Instead, you must visit the Gear shop and buy them by either spending Sheckles or Robux. The Sheckle prices for all three are currently unknown due to them being out of stock, as of writing. However, if we were to speculate, it would go for over a million Sheckles.

FAQs about the new in-game items

Can you craft only one Small Toy/Treat?

No. Unfortunately, the lowest quantity of Small Toy/Treat you can craft is three as of writing.

What do Toys and Treats do?

Toys provide a boost to a Pet's passive ability. Treat buffs their XP accumulation.

Can you craft Levelup Lollipop?

No. As of writing, the only way to acquire Levelup Lollipop is via the Gear shop.

