Grow a Garden is a Roblox title about expanding your plant empire. In this game, acquiring the rarest crops and adding Mutations causes their sell value to skyrocket. Thus, players often try various ways of adding unique effects, including owning Pets. However, these creatures also need to be leveled up when trying to optimize their usage. Using the multiple Toys and Treats available in the game will help you accomplish this task.
This article lists all the items that help in the growth of your Pets in Grow a Garden.
All Grow a Garden Toys and Treats
There are a total of five Toys and Treats as of this writing in Grow a Garden. They are as follows:
Small Toy
The Small Toy isn't purchasable from the Gear Shop. The only way to acquire it is via the crafting station just beside the same stall. You can either submit a particular amount of materials and wait for a few minutes to acquire a unit, or spend a certain amount of Robux to get it almost immediately by bypassing the requirements. Since it is a craftable item, the Toy never goes out of stock. Note that the minimum amount you can produce of the item as of this writing is three.
Small Treat
The Small Treat is similar to the Small Toy in terms of the acquisition method. This item, too, can only be sourced from the crafting station. You can either spend materials or Robux to craft a minimum of three units. This Treat, like the earlier Toy, also doesn't go out of stock.
Medium Toy
The Medium Toy can only be purchased from the Gear Shop (located beside the Pet Eggs stall), either by spending Sheckles or Robux. These items operate on a stock basis. Thus, if the shop goes empty, you cannot acquire these Toys by spending Sheckles. However, they're always available for purchase using Robux.
Medium Treat
The Medium Treat is only available at the Gear Shop. It can go out of stock, barring you from using Sheckles to purchase it. However, like the Medium Toy, you can buy these Treats anytime using Robux.
Levelup Lollipop
The Levelup Lollipop is another Gear Shop-exclusive item. It costs 10 billion Sheckles. If you want to level up your Pet quickly, you can also spend some Robux to immediately acquire as many as you want of this item.
FAQs regarding Toys and Treats
What is the difference between Small and Medium Toys and Treats?
The main difference lies in the quantity and cost. Small items cost less but have a minor effect. Medium objects are more expensive but have a larger impact.
How can I buy a Small Toy?
Head to the crafting station and hold "E" to open up the crafting menu. Scroll down and select the Small Toy option. You can then either submit all the ingredients or invest Robux to buy the appropriate quantity of the item.
Can I buy just a single piece of Small Toy/Treat?
No. As of this writing, the lowest amount of Small Toy/Treat that can be crafted is three.
