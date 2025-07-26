Grow a Garden Corrupted Kodama guide

The Corrupted Kodama is one of the few pets introduced in the latest expansion of Grow a Garden: The Corruption event. This tweak builds on the previous Zen event, as you now have three unique NPCs occupying the middle of the map. Furthermore, each has its unique mechanic that players need to understand.

This article provides all the basic information regarding the Corrupted Kodama in Grow a Garden.

A guide to Corrupted Kodama in Grow a Garden

All the Corrupt Channeller rewards and their drop chance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Corrupted Kodama is one of the five new pets introduced with the Corruption event. Here are its stats:

Name: Corrupted Kodama

Hunger: 22,000

Passive ability: 4% chance Zen-type fruit gets Corrupt mutation after collection.

Its skill is perfect if your garden is full of Zen-type fruits, which are the following:

Monoblooma

Serenity

Taro Flower

Zen Rocks

Hinomai

Since the Corrupt mutation adds a multiplier to the affected plant's sell value, the Kodama is a great way to increase the price of Zen-type plants.

How to acquire Corrupted Kodama

The Corrupt Channeller (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

The titular pet can only be acquired through the Corrupt Channeller currently. He is the thematic opposite of the Zen Channeller, who can be seen sitting opposite the latter. The Corrupt Channeller will ask for specific Sheckle or Tranquil fruit requirements. If you complete them, he'll reward you. One of them can be a Corrupted Kodama. Here are all the items from the reward pool and their drop chances:

Zen Egg - 17.39%

10x Chi - 17.39%

Corrupted Zen Crate - 13.04%

Corrupt Staff - 8.7%

Mutation Spray Tranquil - 8.7%

Mutation Spray Corrupt - 8.7%

Tranquil Staff - 8.7%

Zen Seed Pack - 8.7%

Corrupted Kodama - 4.35%

Enkaku - 4.35%

FAQs regarding Corrupted Kodama

What is the Corrupted Kodama's passive ability?

Every time you pick up a Zen-type fruit, it has a chance of getting the Corrupt mutation.

How do you acquire Corrupted Kodama?

It is one of the rewards that can be obtained from the Corrupt Channeller by completing his plant/Sheckle requirements.

How do I track all the game updates?

Follow the game's official X account or its Discord channel.

