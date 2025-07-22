How to get Taro Flower in Grow a Garden Zen Event

Taro Flower in Grow a Garden is one of the few new crops introduced with the Zen Event. The Roblox title is all about growing unique plants and trying to sell them to earn a profit and expand your empire. The game has seen numerous updates, with the latest being the Zen Event, which introduced many new items, including unique plants.
This article lists all the basic information regarding the titular flower in Grow a Garden.
How to acquire Taro Flower in the Grow a Garden Zen Event
Taro Flower is a Legendary-tier plant that can be acquired in the game. While it has a low drop chance, its sale value is high. Here are all the main stats regarding the crop:
- Tier: Legendary
- Multi-Harvest: No
- Base Sell Value: 120,000 Sheckles
How do you acquire it?
The only way to obtain Taro Flower (as of this writing) is by opening the Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack, as it has a certain chance of dropping from them. The Zen Seed Pack can be purchased from the Zen Shop (interact with the raccoon in the center of the map). However, instead of spending Sheckles, you must invest 12 Chi.
You can obtain Chi by giving Tranquil plants to the raccoon; the rarer the crop, the higher the Zen currency obtained. Alternatively, you can purchase the same packet for 199 Robux.
You can also purchase the Exotic Zen Seed Pack from the Limited Time Shop. Just click the Shop button on the left side of the screen to open the menu. Scroll down until you see the appropriate pack. You can buy the Pack in various quantities:
- 1 Pack: 199 Robux
- 3 Pack: 575 Robux
- 10 Pack: 1,699 Robux
Here are all the other crops and their probability of dropping from the Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Pack:
FAQs regarding Taro Flower
What rarity is Taro Flower?
Taro Flower is a legendary plant.
How do you acquire Taro?
Taro has a chance of dropping from the Exotic Zen Seed pack or the Zen Seed Pack.
What is the drop rate of Taro?
The plant has a 20% drop rate from Exotic Zen/Zen Seed Packs.
