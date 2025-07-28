Grow a Garden Kitsune Chest: How to get and all rewards

The Kitsune Chest is a limited item introduced by the Grow a Garden Corrupted update. It offers players the chance to get two Prismatic-tier items, including an animal and a crop. There is only one method to get the chest, and it involves giving crops with the Tranquil and Corrupt Mutations to the Kitsune NPC.

This guide tells you how to obtain the Kitsune Chest and receive its contents in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Kitsune Chest in Roblox Grow a Garden

The NPC Kitsune (Image via Roblox)

You can get a single Kitsune Chest by submitting five Tranquil and five Corrupt crops to the NPC Kitsune. The character can be found in the middle of the map, between the Corrupt Channeller and the Zen Channeller.

To submit a crop, interact with the Kitsune and then choose the "Take this plant" dialogue. You can give any crop to the character, including the low-value ones like Blueberry, Strawberry, and Corn, provided that they are affected by either the Tranquil or Corrupt Mutations in Grow a Garden.

As you submit crops, two distinct bars next to the Kitsune will begin filling. The blue one indicates the Tranquil side, whereas the red one indicates the Corrupt side. You have to bring a balance between the two sides by submitting a total of 10 crops (5 Tranquil and 5 Corrupt), and receive a Kitsune Chest as a reward.

Once you obtain a Kitsune Chest, open it by clicking on the screen. You can also store it in the inventory for future usage.

All Pets and plants in the Kitsune Chest

All rewards from the Kitsune Chest (Image via Roblox)

Similar to most other eggs and chests, the Kitsune Chest has six rewards. The following list features their names, rarities, drop rates, and usage:

Name Rarity Drop chance Usage Maneki-neko Uncommon 34.5% Every 2 minutes, the Pet grants 8% chance to refund a crop back to the owner’s inventory. Rarer crops have a lesser chance of refund. Dezen Uncommon 34.5% A crop with an average value of 29,250 Sheckles Lucky Bamboo Legendary 14.5% A crop with an average value of 65,000 Sheckles Kodama Legendary 14.5% Has a small chance to give the Tranquil Mutation to a Zen-type crop when harvesting it Tranquil Bloom Prismatic 1% A crop with an average value of 93,000 Sheckles Corrupted Kitsune Prismatic 1% Every 20 minutes, this Pet launches cursed energy at nine different crops. Each affected crop has a chance to get Corrupt Chakra or Corrupt Foxfire Chakra Mutation.

The Corrupted Kitsune is the overall second Prismatic Pet in Grow a Garden. It is one of the highlights of the Kitsune Chest due to its ability to put Corrupt Chakra and Corrupt Foxfire Chakra on crops. Additionally, it can provide the Harmonised Chakra Mutation, which boosts a crop's value by a 35x multiplier.

Best way to get Tranquil and Corrupt Mutations

The Tranquil Staff (Image via Roblox)

You'll need several Tranquil and Corrupt crops to get Kitsune Chests. The best way to obtain such mutated crops is by regularly logging in to the game during the Zen Aura weather event. It occurs every hour and applies Tranquil Mutation to random crops. Additionally, it has a chance to be replaced by the Corrupt Zen Aura event.

While letting your crops be mutated, complete the Corrupt Channeller quests. They offer Corrupt Staff, Tranquil Staff, and Corrupt Mutation Spray as potential rewards.

Also check: All new Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Mutations

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many Tranquil and Corrupt crops need to be given to the NPC Kitsune?

Players need to submit five Tranquil and five Corrupt crops to the NPC Kitsune to receive a Kitsune Chest.

What are the rarest rewards from the Kitsune Chest?

The Corrupted Kitsune and the Tranquil Bloom are the rarest rewards from the chest.

Is there a Robux-exclusive version of the Kitsune Chest?

Yes, you can buy the Exotic Kitsune Chest from the Robux Shop.

