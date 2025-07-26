All new Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Mutations

With the Corrupted Event, a range of new content has been added in Grow a Garden. Players can collect fresh pets, seeds, cosmetics, and gears, while there are also plenty of bespoke Mutations that drastically increase the selling value of crops. Most of these Mutations are associated with a particular pet, which you can get for free in the game.
This guide informs you about all the new Mutations and their obtainability in Roblox Grow a Garden.
List of all new Mutations in Roblox Grow a Garden Corrupted Event
The Corrupted Event was released on July 26, 2025. Similar to the previous Zen Event, it has introduced four new Mutations in the game. Their bestowed multipliers and visual effects are detailed below:
- Corrupt: A crop affected by the Corrupt Mutation has a red lightning effect around it and often drops red and grey particles. Additionally, its sale value is increased by a 20x multiplier.
- Corrupt Chakra: The Corrupt Chakra gives the affected crop a sparkling blue lightning effect and a 15x sale value multiplier.
- Corrupt Foxfire Chakra: The Corrupt Foxfire Chakra is estimated to boost a crop's value by a 90x multiplier.
- Harmonised Chakra: The visual effects and value multiplier provided by this Mutation are currently unknown.
As is the norm in-game, all the recently added Mutations are stackable and can be applied to any crop. They are not limited to a single flower, fruit, or vegetable, like the coveted Dawnbound Mutation on a Sunflower.
How to get all the new Mutations in Grow a Garden
Listed below are all the ways to get the new Mutations:
Corrupt
The Corrupt Mutation can be obtained in five different ways: the Corrupt Zen Aura weather event, the Corrupt Tree, the Corrupted Kodama, the Corrupted Staff, and the Corrupted Mutation Spray.
The Corrupt Zen Aura event has a chance to replace the Zen Aura event every hour. When it is active, the crops in your garden have a chance to receive the Corrupt Mutation. You'll be notified about the change by the on-screen message: "A fruit in your garden mutated to Corrupt!"
Besides playing during the weather event, complete the Corrupt Channeler quests. Each completed quest will make the Corrupt Tree grow bigger, reach its reset requirement, and apply the Corrupt Mutation to your crops. Moreover, by leveling up the tree, you can get the Corrupted Kodama, which has a small chance of applying Corrupt on any Zen crop when harvesting.
Utilizing the Corrupted Staff and the Corrupted Mutation Spray are other ways to get the Mutation. Similar to the Corrupted Kodama Pet, you can obtain these gears by completing the Corrupt Channeller quests.
Corrupt Chakra
The Corrupt Chakra Mutation can be obtained from the Corrupted Kitsune in Grow a Garden. With its Nine-Tailed Curse passive ability, it has a 20.35% to apply the Corrupt Chakra on crops in the owner's garden.
Corrupt Foxfire Chakra
The Corrupt Foxfire Chakra Mutation is also applied by the Corrupted Kitsune, albeit rarely. Instead of the Corrupt Chakra, it has a small chance of applying this Mutation with its ability.
Harmonised Chakra
This is among the rarest Mutations in Grow a Garden. Similar to the Clay Mutation, which is a product of Wet and Sandy, the Harmonised Chakra occurs when a crop has both Chakra and Corrupt Chakra. You'll need both a Corrupted Kitsune and a Kitsune Pet to get it.
Also check: Grow a Garden Corrupted update patch notes
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I get the Corrupted Kitsune Pet?
You can get the Corrupted Kitsune by completing the NPC Kitsune's quests.
Does the Corrupted Kitsune always apply Mutations?
No, the Corrupted Kitsune has a base 20.22% chance of applying either Corrupt Chakra or Corrupt Foxfire Chakra on crops.
Is the Corrupt Mutation better than the Tranquil Mutation?
Interestingly, both Corrupt and Tranquil Mutations give a 20x sale value multiplier. The 'balance' resonates with the ongoing in-game battle between Corruption and Tranquility.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025