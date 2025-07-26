Following a brief Travis Kelce takeover, Grow a Garden has released the highly anticipated Corrupted update. Corruption is spreading its roots in the game even though tranquility continues to bloom with the Zen event. You can get both Tranquil and Corrupted fruits and submit them to the new NPC Kitsune to receive powerful Pets. Additionally, as is customary with every update, there are new seeds, cosmetics, and creatures.
This article provides the complete patch notes for the latest Grow a Garden Corrupted update.
Patch notes for Grow a Garden Corrupted update
The centerpiece of the latest Grow a Garden update is the Corrupt Zen Aura Event. It gives fruits a chance to get the Corrupt Mutation. Such fruits can then be given to event NPCs to unlock different rewards, including the Corrupted Kitsune.
Here is the complete changelog of the Corrupted update:
Corrupted Event
- The Zen event expands with a negative twist: a corrupt channeler has arrived and Tranquility is fading...
- Each hour has a chance to trigger the Corrupt Zen Aura event instead of the regular Zen Aura.
- The corrupt channeler is looking for specific fruits. Each time you complete one of his quests, you will earn one of many new rewards, while also leveling up corruption.
- Corruption levels unlock the ability for more mutations during the event and reset every Zen event.
- There is also a tree in the middle where you must restore balance, submit an even amount of Tranquil and Corrupt mutated fruits to balance the tree and earn rewards!
- Unlock new tranquil and corrupted seeds, pets, items, & more!
Plants
- Elder Strawberry
- Tranquil Bloom
- Enkaku
- Sakura Bush
- Lucky Bamboo
- Dezen
Pets
- Corrupted Kitsune and five more Pets
New Items
- Kitsune Chest - 3 possible pets and 3 possible seeds inside
- Corrupted Zen Crate - 5 possible cosmetics inside
- Corrupted Pet Mutation Shard - Applies the Corrupted Mutation to a Pet
- Corrupt Radar
- Corrupt Staff
- Tranquil Staff
- Various Mutation Sprays
Events
- Corrupt Zen Aura
- Various new admin weathers
- Various new Mutations
Cosmetics
- More than five new cosmetics
Fixes, Changes, & QOL
- Re-enabled pet gifting
- Fixed some garden issues
- Fixed some duplication issues
- Made various pet fixes
- A lot more bug fixes
What is the Corrupt Zen Aura Event in Grow a Garden?
Corrupt Zen Aura is a new weather event in Grow a Garden. Every hour, it has a chance to replace the Zen Aura event and offer fruits an increased chance of getting the Corrupt Mutation.
You can give Corrupt fruits to the NPC Corrupted Channeler in the event hub. In turn, they will level up your corruption and provide rewards.
Besides the Corrupted Channeler, you can give Corrupt fruits to the NPC Kitsune. The goal is to balance the forces of Corruption and Tranquility, represented by a bar on the screen, to eventually get rewards from the Kitsune.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
When was the Corrupted update released in India?
The Corrupted update was released in India on July 26, 2025.
How often does the Corrupt Zen Aura happen?
The Corrupt Zen Aura has a chance to replace the Zen Aura event every hour.
How can I get the Corrupted Pet Shard?
The Corrupted Pet Shard can be brought from the Zen Shop with Chi and Robux.
