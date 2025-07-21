What can the Tanuki do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden has consistently introduced new Pets that give unique benefits to players. With the Zen update, released on July 19, 2025, the game brought several new creatures, including the coveted Tanuki. It belongs to the Legendary rarity and thus has a decent hatch chance. What sets it apart from other Pets is its Mischief ability, which triggers random actions from the Tanuki.

This guide explores the availability and ability of Tanuki in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Abilities of the Tanuki in Grow a Garden

The Tanuki Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Tanuki uses its passive ability, Mischief, after every 10 minutes in Grow a Garden. It makes random actions in a player's as well as others' gardens, which have been described in detail below:

Bonus EXP : The Tanuki can increase its experience by a certain amount. That said, it can only apply the EXP boost to itself.

: The Tanuki can increase its experience by a certain amount. That said, it can only apply the EXP boost to itself. Sheckles : Similar to the Mole, the Tanuki can give the player a certain amount of Sheckles from time to time.

: Similar to the Mole, the Tanuki can give the player a certain amount of Sheckles from time to time. Cooldown reduction : A common effect, this useful critter can decrease a random Pet's cooldown by 60 seconds.

: A common effect, this useful critter can decrease a random Pet's cooldown by 60 seconds. Choc Mutation : Tanuki can apply the Choc Mutation to a random crop in your garden. The said Mutation doubles the crop's value.

: Tanuki can apply the Choc Mutation to a random crop in your garden. The said Mutation doubles the crop's value. Moonlit Mutation : Besides the Choc Mutation, it can apply the Moonlit Mutation, which also gives a 2x sell value multiplier to the affected crop.

: Besides the Choc Mutation, it can apply the Moonlit Mutation, which also gives a 2x sell value multiplier to the affected crop. Chilled Mutation : This is the third and final Mutation that can be applied by the Tanuki. It selects a random crop, makes it Chilled, and thus doubles its value.

: This is the third and final Mutation that can be applied by the Tanuki. It selects a random crop, makes it Chilled, and thus doubles its value. Duplicate fruit: At times, the Tanuki may visit another player's garden, copy a fruit, and return to give it to the owner.

The Tanuki's versatility is a double-edged sword. Although it can apply different Mutations, give Sheckles, and increase its EXP, its 'mischievous' ability is randomized. So, even if you want it to mutate crops, it may give you money or bring you fruits from other players' gardens.

On a separate note, the Tanuki has 15,000 Hunger. You'll need to keep it fed to let it gain EXP, increase its age, and subsequently reduce its ability cooldown in Grow a Garden.

How to get Tanuki in Grow a Garden

The Zen Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Tanuki Pet can be obtained from the Zen Egg in Grow a Garden. Introduced with the Zen Event, this particular egg can be purchased from the NPC Tanuki for 30 Chi. Alternatively, even if it isn't in stock, you can buy it with 149 Robux.

Another method to get the Zen Egg is by leveling up the Zen Channeller's tree. After each level up, there is a high chance of getting the particular egg as a reward. For both obtaining Chi and leveling up the Zen tree, you'll need loads of crops with the Tranquil Mutation.

Players possess a 20.82% chance of hatching a Tanuki from the Zen Egg. So, you're most likely to get one after cracking open five eggs.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the hatch chance of the Tanuki Pet?

The Tanuki has a 20.82% hatch chance in the Zen Egg.

How many Pets does the Zen Egg contain?

The Zen Egg contains six Pets, including one belonging to the Mythical (Kappa) and Prismatic rarity (Kitsune).

What are the Mutations provided by the Tanuki Pet?

The Tanuki can apply three Mutations to a crop, namely Choc, Chilled, and Moonlit. All of them provided a 2x sell value multiplier.

