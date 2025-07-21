Grow a Garden Zen Aura Event: Duration, timing, and effects

Grow a Garden has transitioned from the primal era to a more tranquil phase with the introduction of the Zen update. Dinosaurs are now a part of the game's history, whereas the new update offers players the opportunity to get fresh Pets, Seeds, and Gear. Notably, most of the content can only be obtained by participating in the Zen Aura Event and getting crops with the Tranquil Mutation.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the highly valuable Zen Aura Event in Roblox Grow a Garden.

What happens during the Grow a Garden Zen Aura Event?

Note the countdown above the Zen Channeller (Image via Roblox)

Zen Aura is a weather event that happens every hour in Grow a Garden. Its event countdown is displayed above the NPC Zen Channeller located in the middle of the map.

Ad

Trending

During the event, the Zen Channeller begins to radiate a blue aura while the sky becomes a canvas of maple leaves and white cloud lines. Moreover, crops in your garden get a chance to receive the Tranquil Mutation. You're notified about all the changes by the message: "A fruit in your garden, mutated to Tranquil."

Zen Aura occurs on each private and public server at the same time. This prevents players from server-hopping in order to exploit the event and get several Tranquil-mutated crops within minutes.

Ad

Although the Zen Aura Event happens regularly, it is only active for 10 minutes. You'll need to log into the game at specific times and stay for the entire duration of the event to get more harvest with the Tranquil Mutation.

Also, check: Grow a Garden Zen update patch notes

What is the use of Tranquil crops from the Zen Aura Event?

A Moon Melon with Rainbow and Tranquil Mutations (Image via Roblox)

Crops affected by the Tranquil Mutation get a 20x increase in their value multiplier. They can be sold for several Sheckles in the Sell Shop. However, it is better to give them to the Zen Channeller and the Tanuki in the Grow a Garden event hub.

Ad

In exchange for the Tranquil crops, the Zen Channeller will grow a Zen tree. The said tree has seven evolution stages that can be unlocked by giving more crops with the new event Mutation. As the tree evolves, more items will be unlocked in the Zen Shop, including the Zen Egg and the Zen Crate.

While the Zen tree will allow you to unlock more items, purchasing the same will require Chi. The event currency can be obtained by giving Tranquil crops to the NPC Tanuki. The higher the rarity of the offered crop, the more Chi is received by the player.

Ad

If you're unable to spot Tranquil crops in your garden, buy the Tranquil Radar from the Zen Shop. It instantly collects all your fruits and vegetables affected by the Mutation.

Also check: All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Zen Event

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Does the Zen Aura Event occur in both public and private servers?

Yes, the event occurs on both types of servers.

Ad

What is the duration of the Zen Aura Event?

Zen Aura runs for a total of 10 minutes.

What is the multiplier benefit provided by the Tranquil Mutation?

The Tranquil Mutation has a 20x sell value multiplier.

Why is Zen Aura not happening in my private server even after the countdown has ended?

There are times when this weather event gets bugged and does not occur in a private server. To avoid such problems, make sure to let the game load completely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025