All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Zen Event

The latest Grow a Garden Zen event has introduced a lot of new content to the game, including Seeds, Pets, weather, and several new Mutations. These Mutations can provide up to 90✕ multiplier, meaning you can earn plenty of Sheckles by selling just a single fruit. You can obtain some using the latest Zen Pets, and others from weather events.

In this article, we have mentioned all the new Mutations in this event, their multipliers, and how to obtain them.

List of all new Mutations and their multiplier in the Grow a Garden Zen event

Zen Rocks with Tranquil Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Four new Mutations have been introduced in the latest Grow a Garden Zen event on July 19, 2025. Here is the list and their multiplier:

Tranquil: Provides a 20✕ multiplier to a fruit’s base selling price.

Provides a 20✕ multiplier to a fruit’s base selling price. Chakra: Provides a 15✕ multiplier to a fruit’s base selling price.

Provides a 15✕ multiplier to a fruit’s base selling price. Foxfire Chakra: Provides a 90✕ multiplier to a fruit’s base selling price.

Provides a 90✕ multiplier to a fruit’s base selling price. Radioactive: Provides an 80✕ multiplier to a fruit's base selling price.

How to get all the new Mutations in the Grow a Garden Zen event

Kitsune can apply Chakra or Foxfire Chakra Mutation (Image via Roblox)

Below are the ways to get new Mutations in the Grow a Garden Zen event:

1) Tranquil

You can get the Tranquil Mutation in three ways: from the Zen Aura event, through a Tanchozuru Pet, and using a Pet Shard Tranquil.

Zen Aura is a weather event that occurs every hour during the Zen event, lasting ten minutes. During this short period, a fruit will have a small chance to obtain the Tranquil Mutation.

Tanchozuru Pet’s passive, Balance and Harmony, has a 5.11% chance to mutate fruits with the Tranquil Mutation every ten minutes.

Pet Shard Tranquil is the new item that provides your Pets in Grow a Garden to apply the Tranquil Mutation to fruits. You can buy the shard from the Zen Shop for 200 Chi or 279 Robux.

2) Chakra

You can get Chakra Mutation only by using the latest Prismatic rarity Pet, Kitsune. It goes to another player’s garden every 22 minutes, applying the Chakra Mutation to a random fruit. The critter will then duplicate that fruit and give it to you.

3) Foxfire Chakra

Only Kitsune can provide Foxfire Chakra Mutation to a fruit. On rare occasions, while applying the Chakra, it applies the Foxfire Chakra instead of the regular one. You can get Kitsune by hatching a Zen Egg with a 0.08% chance.

4) Radioactive

Radioactive Mutation is tied to a new Radioactive Carrot weather event. As of this writing, only the admin can activate this weather event. While active, a massive carrot-like rocket appears in the area behind the Gear Shop.

You must add fruits or plants to fuel the rocket. When the fuel progress bar becomes full, the rocket launches and provides the Radioactive Mutation.

The Radioactive Carrot weather event was live for a few minutes before the Zen update was released in Grow a Garden.

FAQs

What is the best Mutation introduced in the Zen update?

Foxfire Chakra is the best Mutation of the Zen update. It increases a crop’s base selling value by 90 times.

How to get the Foxfire Chakra Mutation?

You can get the Foxfire Chakra Mutation using the Prismatic rarity Pet, Kitsune.

How many mutations were introduced in the Zen update?

The developers introduced four new Mutations in the Zen update.

