What does Kitsune do in Grow a Garden?

The latest Grow a Garden Zen update introduced six new Pets, including Kitsune, the first Prismatic rarity critter. Kitsune can apply a mutation to a random fruit in another player’s garden and hand it to you. This Pet is obtainable during the Zen event by hatching a Zen Egg. It has the lowest chance of hatching, at 0.08%, so be ready to hatch multiple Eggs if you want this Pet in your garden.

Here is a complete breakdown of Kitsune’s passive and how to get it in the latest Zen update.

Breakdown of Kitsune’s passive in Grow a Garden

Kitsune (Image via Roblox)

Kitsune’s passive is called Nine-Tailed Myth in Grow a Garden. It goes to another player’s garden every 22 minutes and applies the Chakra mutation to a random fruit. The Pet also has a small chance of applying Foxfire Chakra mutation instead of Chakra. After that, it duplicates the fruit, leaving one in the garden and handing one to you.

For instance, if Kitsune applied the Chakra mutation to an Apple in another player’s garden, it will duplicate it and give it to the garden’s owner while also giving you one.

How to get Kitsune in Grow a Garden

Zen Egg (Image via Roblox)

The only way of getting Kitsune in Grow a Garden is by hatching a Zen Egg. Currently, there are two ways of getting the Egg: Purchasing at the Zen Shop and upgrading the Zen Channeller’s tree. Here is a step-by-step guide for both:

Purchase at the Zen Shop

Walk to the Zen Shop and interact with Tanuki by pressing “E” on your keyboard.

by pressing on your keyboard. Open the Zen Shop menu by clicking the “Show me the Zen Shop” prompt.

Scroll to the Zen Egg and purchase it by pressing the green price button. One Egg costs 30 Chi or 149 Robux.

The Zen Shop restocks every hour, with the Egg having a certain percentage chance of being available. You can also restock by pressing the button at the top left corner of the Shop, spending 5000k Scheckles. You can acquire Chi by submitting Tranquil plants to Tanuki at the Zen Shop.

Upgrading the Zen Channeller’s tree

The Zen Channeller’s tree is near the Zen Shop. You can upgrade them by submitting a fruit with the Tranquil mutation to the Zen Channeller NPC. Follow the steps below to do so:

Equip any plant with the Tranquil mutation.

Walk up to the Zen Channeller and press “E” on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Click the “Take all my Tranquil plants” to submit. The tree will upgrade after the bar above Zen Channeller fills with the blue color.

You can upgrade the tree seven times, and each upgrade has a high chance of rewarding a Zen Egg.

FAQs

What is the rarity of the Kitsune Pet?

Kitsune belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

Which Egg should you hatch to get Kitsune?

You must hatch a Zen Egg to get Kitsune.

How long do you have to wait for a Zen Egg to hatch?

A Zen Egg takes four hours and ten minutes to hatch.

